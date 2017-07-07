Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Chicago Bridge & Iron Bags an EPC Contract for LNG Storage Tanks from Venture Global LNG

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. N.V. (NYSE: CBI) (CB&I), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CBI. The Company announced on July 05, 2017, that it had bagged an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks from Venture Global LNG. The storage tanks are meant for Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass export facility located in Southwest Louisiana. The value of the contract is approximately $200 million. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on CBI. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CBI

Commenting on the bagging of the contract from Venture Global, Luke V. Scorsone, Executive Vice President of Fabrication Services Operating Group at CB&I said:

"CB&I has an established track record of successfully executing LNG storage projects both in the US Gulf Coast region and around the world. Our ability to deliver certainty of outcome provides Venture Global with a cost-effective, low-risk solution for the Calcasieu Pass facility."

Bob Pender, Co-CEO of Venture Global LNG added:

"We are pleased to have an agreement with the premiere LNG tank contractor in the world."

Mike Sabel, Co-CEO of Venture Global LNG responded:

"We collaborated to develop a detailed scope and agreement that gives us confidence in the CB&I solution."

Details of the EPC contract

The current contract is with regards to Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass facility, which is expected to produce 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG. The facility's design will use a liquefaction system with 18 mid-scale modular trains driven by electric motors to achieve optimum efficiency and reliability. As per the contract, CB&I will provide two single-containment LNG storage tanks at this facility. The turn-key project will see CB&I constructing the LNG storage tanks from FY18.

About CB&I

Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. is a global specialty engineering and construction Company that designs and constructs energy infrastructure projects such as liquefied natural gas storage, petrochemical and gas processing plants, and heat transfer equipment. Its business is divided into three major verticals - Oil, Gas & Chemicals; Power; and Industrial Storage. The Company is backed by over 125 years of expertise in its area of operations and has a global team of over 40,000 employees.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global plans to be the provider of long-term, low-cost American-produced liquefied natural gas. Venture Global is developing two LNG export terminals at Calcasieu Pass and in Plaquemines Parish both located in Louisiana. The first LNG terminal is a 10 MTPA Calcasieu Pass facility on an approximately 1,000-acre site located at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. The second LNG terminal is a 20 MTPA LNG facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana on an approximately 630-acre site at river mile marker 55 on the Mississippi River, which is approximately 30 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana. In February 2017, Venture Global roped in GE Oil & Gas as a strategic partner to provide technical solutions for both its LNG terminals. Venture Global has already put in place funding of over $361 million for the development of the LNG terminals. The Company plans to start commercial operations for Calcasieu Pass by 2021.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, July 06, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $17.73, tumbling 8.18% from its previous closing price of $19.31. A total volume of 8.28 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 5.52 million shares. Chicago Bridge & Iron's stock price advanced 2.60% in the last one month. The stock has a dividend yield of 1.58% and currently has a market cap of $1.95 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily