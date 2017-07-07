sprite-preloader
BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 7

NET ASSET VALUE AND ANNUAL REPORT

  1. NET ASSET VALUE

British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that, as at 30th June 2017, the value of the group's investments and cash at banks was £22.5 million (net of £1.6 million final ordinary and preference dividends paid on 27th June) and the unaudited consolidated net asset value of the company was not less than 50.0 pence per £1 ordinary share (prior charges deducted at par) and 64.3 pence per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis.

