

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Premier Vladimir Putin are meeting today at the G-20 meeting in Hamburg in Germany. The developments in North Korea and Qatar are keenly watched by the market. On a lean economic day, Labor Department's employment situation is the major focus. Unemployment rate is expected to be stagnant at 4.3 percent. Early signs from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher on Friday.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 2 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 11 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday. The Dow slid 158.13 points or 0.7 percent to 21,320.04, the Nasdaq tumbled 61.39 points or 1 percent to 6,089.46 and the S&P 500 slumped 22.79 points or 0.9 percent to 2,409.75.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation report for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for non-farm payrolls consensus of 170,000, up from 138,000 last month. Unemployment rate is expected to the unchanged at 4.3 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. The prior week stocks were 46 bcf.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be published at 1.00 pm ET. The prior year North American Rig Count was 1129. US. Rig counts were 940.



Treasury Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities or STRIPS will be announced at 3.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, announced that it would acquire Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC with an equity value of about $11.25 billion. Berkshire Hathaway Energy has executed a definitive merger agreement to buy bankrupt Energy Future Holdings Corp. or EFH, the parent of energy delivery company Oncor.



Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB announced that it has agreed to acquire Best, a European manufacturer of innovative and well-designed kitchen hoods. The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2017.



Apache Corp. (APA) said that it will complete an exit from Canada upon the closing of three recent transactions.



Asian stocks closed broadly down on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 5.51 points or 0.17 percent to 3,217.96. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 124.37 points or 0.49 percent lower at 25,340.85.



Japanese shares hit a three-week low. The Nikkei average fell 64.97 points or 0.32 percent to 19,929.09, the lowest level since June 15. The broader Topix index closed 0.52 percent lower at 1,607.06.



Australian shares tumbled. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 55.20 points or 0.96 percent to 5,703.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 53.60 points or 0.92 percent to 5,743.90.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is declining 20.54 points or 0.42 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 30.74 points or 0.24 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 1.89 points or 0.02 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 18.37 points or 0.21 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is down 0.16 percent.



