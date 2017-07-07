Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: KB Home's Quarterly Revenue Surged 24%; Net Income More than Doubled

Research Desk Line-up: Cavco Industries Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ending May 31, 2017, KB Home's revenue increased 24% to $1.00 billion from $811.05 million in Q2 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $922.1 million

For Q2 FY17, KB Home's average selling price increased 11% to $385,900 from 350,818 in Q2 FY16. During the reported quarter, net order value grew 15% to $1.38 billion primarily reflecting strength in the Company's West Coast and Southwest regions.

KB Home's net income more than doubled to $31.78 million from $15.60 million in Q2 FY16. The Company's diluted EPS was $0.33 compared to $0.17 in the same quarter last year. The earnings results beat Wall Street's expectation of $0.26 per share.

During Q2 FY17, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $.025 per share on May 18, 2017, to stockholders of record on May 04, 2017.

Segment Detail

Homebuilding

Homebuilding segment contributes nearly 99% of the revenue of KB Homes. During Q2 FY17, the segment's operating income increased 91% to $49.56 million from $25.94 million in the same quarter last year. SG&A for the segment increased 120 basis points in Q2 FY17 to 10.4% of housing revenue from 11.6% of housing revenue in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, KB Home's Homebuilding segment's gross profit increased 23% to $153.28 million from $125.11 million in Q2 FY16. The gross profit margin excluding inventory-related charges was 16.0%, representing a year-over-year decrease of 30 basis points.

During Q2 FY17, KB Home's land sales generated profits of $0.2 million compared to losses of $5.4 million in the same quarter last year. The reason was mainly attributable to land sale impairments associated with the wind-down of the Company's Metro Washington, D.C. operations in 2016.

Financial Services

During Q2 FY 17, Financial services pretax income rose to $2.81 million, up from $1.52 million in Q2 FY16, mainly due to income from the Company's recently formed mortgage banking joint venture with Stearns Lending, LLC, which was operational in all of the Company's served markets outside of California.

Backlog and Net Orders

During Q2 FY17, KB Home's net order value grew 15% to $1.38 billion on a 5% increase in net orders to 3,416, primarily reflecting strength in the Company's West Coast and Southwest regions. In the West Coast region, the Company's net order value increased 23%; in the Southwest region, net order value advanced 19%. Company-wide, net orders per community averaged 4.8 per month, up 7%.

KB Home's ending backlog value grew 19% to $2.18 billion, with homes in backlog up 8% to 5,612 and the average selling price of those homes rising 11%. The cancellation rate as a percentage of beginning backlog for the quarter improved to 19% from 21%, and as a percentage of gross orders remained steady at 21%.

During Q2 FY17, KB Home's average community count decreased 2% to 238, reflecting a decrease in the Company's Southeast region that was largely offset by increases in its other three regions. Ending community count was down 2% to 236.

Balance Sheet

As on May 31, 2017, KB Home's cash and cash equivalents was $348.59 million reflecting an increase of 26.8% from $274.85 million in Q2 FY16?

For the reported quarter, the Company's notes payable decreased to $2.51 billion from $2.64 billion in Q2 FY16, primarily due to the early redemption of $100 million of senior notes in Q1 2017 using internally generated cash.

During Q2 FY17, KB Home's ratio of debt to capital improved to 58.6% from 61.7% in Q2 FY16 and the ratio of net debt to capital was 54.9% in Q2 FY17 compared to 59% in the same quarter last year.

Outlook

For FY17, KB Home is forecasting housing revenues in the range of $4.20 billion - $4.40 billion with the midpoint up $150 million compared to the prior guidance and up 20% compared to 2016. The Company expects the homebuilding segment's operating income margin to be in the range of 6.0% to 6.6%, excluding the impact of any inventory-related charges.

The Company expects Q3 FY17 revenues in the range of $1.08 billion - $1.15 billion with an overall average selling price in the range of $405,000 - $410,000, a year-over-year increase of 11% to 12%.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, July 06, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $23.42, falling 1.80% from its previous closing price of $23.85. A total volume of 2.26 million shares has exchanged hands. KB Home's stock price skyrocketed 20.47% in the last three months, 38.09% in the past six months, and 51.78% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 48.13%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 20.54 and has a dividend yield of 0.43%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $1.98 billion.

