Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: InterDigital has a Dividend Yield of 1.54%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 10, 2017

Dividend Declared

On June 15, 2017, InterDigital announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock, payable on July 26, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2017.

InterDigital's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.54%, higher compared to the average dividend yield of 1.34% for the Technology sector. The Company has increased its dividend consecutively for the past 3 years.

Dividend Insights

InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3%, which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.40 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or add to cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, InterDigital is estimated to report earnings of $2.77 in the coming year which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $1.20.

As on March 31, 2017, InterDigital had cash & short-term investments worth $886 million and its current assets were above $1.3 billion, while current liabilities were approximately $415 million. This strong financial position provides a cushion to the Company for absorbing any fluctuations in earnings and paying its dividend without interruption.

About the Company

InterDigital develops technologies that are at the core of mobile devices, networks, and services worldwide. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

Recent Development for InterDigital

On June 26, 2017, InterDigital announced that the Company will offer a cloud-based, transformative, intelligent transportation solution hosted on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The intelligent transportation solution is powered by InterDigital's horizontal standards-based IoT platform and integration framework.

InterDigital's intelligent transportation solution hosted on Azure will enable governments and enterprises globally to consolidate varied and disparate data feeds, while also enabling a marketplace for third parties to both access and contribute their data. This encompasses both raw data and high-value analytics derived from it. Data sources include traffic sensors capturing speeds and travel times, roadwork activities, parking occupancy, congestion, bus and rail data, and others. This information is useful to the solution providers serving smart city citizens, governments in their infrastructure planning, and enterprises offering insurance and supply chain services.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, July 06, 2017, InterDigital's stock closed the trading session at $76.25, declining 1.87% from its previous closing price of $77.70. A total volume of 477.43 thousand shares was exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 330.75 thousand shares. The Company's stock price soared 40.48% in the last twelve months. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 8.56 and have a dividend yield of 1.57%. The stock currently has a market cap of $2.71 billion.

