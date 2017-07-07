Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Group 1 Automotive Acquired Beadles Group

Research Desk Line-up: CarMax Post Earnings Coverage

Group 1's expansion in the UK

This move comes as part of Group 1 Automobile's greater objective of rapidly expanding in the UK. In October last year, it had acquired Ford's franchises in Newbury and Basingstoke previously operated by City Motor Holdings. Before that, it bought Spire Automotive for an undisclosed sum in February 2016. Spire had 12 dealerships operating primarily in north and northwest London.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive owns and operates 171 automotive dealerships, 224 franchises, and 47 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil, and it offer 32 brands of automobiles. Through these dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance, and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

About Beadles Group Ltd

Beadles Group was founded in 1987 and is based in Dartford, UK. The dealership has been established in the South for a long time and has delivered an exceptional performance for a number of the brands over the years. It consists of seven brands (that are Jaguar, Land Rover, Volkswagen, Skoda, Toyota, Vauxhall, and Kia) across 12 dealerships in the southeastern portion of the greater London metropolitan market. The dealerships are located in the towns of Bromley, Coulsdon, Dartford, Maidstone, Medway, Sevenoaks, Sidcup, and Southend.

Benefits from the deal

Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1 Automotive's President, and Chief Executive Officer exclaimed that Beadles Group is a great fit for the Company. Beadles, which was established in 1893 and incorporated in 1915, has an exceptional reputation for customer service and satisfaction. He said that the deal will further expand Group 1 Automotive's footprint and brand portfolio in the UK. This acquisition will also strengthen Group 1 Automotive's scale, provide additional management resources, and lead to new brand partnerships in the UK. In fact, it will increase the Company's operations to 43 dealerships, which includes existing Audi, BMW/MINI, Ford, Jaguar, SEAT, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles stores. Moreover, it will also help Group 1 Automotive to grow its existing relationships with key brand partners.

Earl J. Hesterberg also mentioned that due to this addition, their UK operations are estimated to generate over $2 billion in annualized revenues.

Beadles Group's existing dealerships will continue to operate under its own name and are expected to generate approximately $330 million in annualized revenues. The deal will also add around 500 additional staff across Beadles Group's 12 dealerships.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, July 06, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $61.95, falling 2.13% from its previous closing price of $63.30. A total volume of 199.20 thousand shares has exchanged hands. Group 1 Automotive's stock price soared 26.89% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 9.13 and has a dividend yield of 1.55%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.33 billion.

