

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production grew at a faster-than-expected pace in May, after falling in the previous month, the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.



Industrial production expanded an unadjusted 8.1 percent year-over-year in May, reversing a 2.5 percent decline in April. That was well above the 3.5 percent rise economists had forecast.



Manufacturing production alone advanced 10.1 percent annually in May, while mining and quarrying output plunged by 11.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in May.



The statistical office also revealed that construction output climbed an unadjusted 4.7 percent yearly in May, faster than the 4.0 percent gain in April. Monthly, construction output went up a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent.



