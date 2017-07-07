World Antiviral Therapeutics Technologies, Markets and Companies Report 2017 with Projections to 2026

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Antiviral Therapeutics - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering.

This report reviews the current state-of-art of antiviral approaches including vaccines, pharmaceuticals and innovative technologies for delivery of therapeutics. The introduction starts with a practical classification of viral diseases according to their commercial importance. Various antiviral approaches are described including pharmaceuticals and molecular biological therapies such as gene therapy and RNA interference (RNAi) as well as vaccines for virus infections. Expert opinion is given about the current problems and needs in antiviral therapy. SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis of antiviral approaches is presented against the background of concept of an ideal antiviral agent.

A novel feature of this report is the use of nanotechnology in virology and its potential for antiviral therapeutics. Interaction of nanoparticles with viruses are described. NanoViricides are polymeric micelles, which act as nanomedicines to destroy viruses. Various methods for local as well as systemic delivery of antiviral agents and vaccines are described. Nanobiotechnology plays an important role in improving delivery of antivirals. Advantages and limitations of delivery of gene-based, antisense and RNAi antiviral therapeutics are discussed.

Markets for antivirals are considered according to viruses and diseases caused by them and also according to management approaches: antiviral drugs, vaccines, MAbs and innovative approaches that include immunological and use of other technologies such as gene therapy, antisense, RNAi and nanobiotechnology. Antiviral markets are estimated starting with 2016 with projections up to the year 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction to Virology

2. Antiviral Approaches



3. Vaccines for Virus Infections



4. Role of Nanotechnology in Developing Antiviral Agents



5. Delivery of Antivirals



6. Competitive Assessment of Antiviral Approaches



7. Influenza Viruses



8. AIDS/HIV



9. Hepatitis Viruses



10. Miscellaneous Commercially Important Virus Infections



11. Viruses with High Impact but Low Commercial Significance



12. Markets for Antivirals



13. Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hfkxfb/antiviral





