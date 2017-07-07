Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

CI Investments Inc. (-) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 07-Jul-2017 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *FORM 8.3* *PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")* *1. KEY INFORMATION* +--------------------------+----------------------------------+ |*(a) Full name of |Harbour Advisors, a business unit | |discloser:* |of CI Investments Inc., as | | |portfolio advisor to certain | | |investment funds | +--------------------------+----------------------------------+ |*(b) Owner or controller | | |of interests and short | | |positions disclosed, if | | |different from 1(a):* | | |_The naming of nominee or | | |vehicle companies is | | |insufficient. For a trust,| | |the trustee(s), settlor | | |and beneficiaries must be | | |named._ | | +--------------------------+----------------------------------+ |*(c) Name of |Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. | |offeror/offeree in | | |relation to whose relevant| | |securities this form | | |relates:* | | |_Use a separate form for | | |each offeror/offeree_ | | +--------------------------+----------------------------------+ |*(d) If an exempt fund |N/A | |manager connected with an | | |offeror/offeree, state | | |this and specify identity | | |of offeror/offeree:* | | +--------------------------+----------------------------------+ |*(e) Date position |June 28, 2017 | |held/dealing undertaken:* | | |_For an opening position | | |disclosure, state the | | |latest practicable date | | |prior to the disclosure_ | | +--------------------------+----------------------------------+ |*(f) In addition to the |YES | |company in 1(c) above, is |_If YES, specify which:_ | |the discloser making |_Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate| |disclosures in respect of |Plc_ | |any other party to the | | |offer?* | | |_If it is a cash offer or | | |possible cash offer, state| | |"N/A"_ | | +--------------------------+----------------------------------+ *2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE* _If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security._ *(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)* +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ |*Class of relevant | *Common Stock* | |security:* | | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ | | *Interests* |*Short positions* | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ | |*Number* | *%* |*Number* | *%* | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ |*(1) Relevant securities|*2557121*| *2.23* | | | |owned and/or | | | | | |controlled:* | | | | | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ |*(2) Cash-settled | | | | | |derivatives:* | | | | | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ |*(3) Stock-settled | | | | | |derivatives (including | | | | | |options) and agreements | | | | | |to purchase/sell:* | | | | | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ |*TOTAL:* |*2557121*| *2.23* | | | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ _All interests and all short positions should be disclosed._ _Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)._ *(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)* +-------------------------------------------------------------++ |*Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription|| |right exists:* || +-------------------------------------------------------------++ |*Details, including nature of the rights concerned and || |relevant percentages:* || +-------------------------------------------------------------++ *3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE* _Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in._ _The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated._ *(a) Purchases and sales* +---------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+ | *Class of |*Purchase/sale*| *Number of | *Price per | | relevant | | securities* | unit* | | security* | | | | +---------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+ |Common Stock | Purchase | 126,900 | 19.05 | +---------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+ *(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions* +-----------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+ | *Class of | *Product |*Nature of | *Number of |*Price per | | relevant |description* | dealing* | reference | unit* | | security* | _e.g. CFD_ | _e.g. |securities* | | | | |opening/clo| | | | | | sing a | | | | | |long/short | | | | | | position, | | | | | |increasing/| | | | | |reducing a | | | | | |long/short | | | | | | position_ | | | +-----------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+ | | | | | | +-----------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+ *(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)* *(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying* +------+--------+--------+-------+---------+------+-------+-------+ |*Class|*Product|*Writing|*Number|*Exercise|*Type*|*Expiry|*Option| | of |descript| , | of |price per|_e.g. | date* | money | |releva| ion |purchasi|securit| unit* |Americ| | paid/ | | nt | *_e.g. | ng, |ies to | | an, | |receive| |securi| call |selling,| which | |Europe| | d per | | ty* |option_ |varying |option | | an | | unit* | | | | etc.* |relates| |etc._ | | | | | | | * | | | | | +------+--------+--------+-------+---------+------+-------+-------+ | | | | | | | | | +------+--------+--------+-------+---------+------+-------+-------+ *(ii) Exercise* +----------+-----------+--------------+-----------+------------+ |*Class of | *Product | *Exercising/ |*Number of | *Exercise | | relevant |description| exercised |securities*| price per | |security* | * | against* | | unit* | | |_e.g. call | | | | | | option_ | | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+-----------+------------+ | | | | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+-----------+------------+ *(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)* +-----------------+-----------------+---------+----------------+ | *Class of | *Nature of |*Details*|*Price per unit |

