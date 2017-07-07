TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/07/17 -- Gowest Gold Ltd. ("Gowest" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GWA) is pleased to announce the results from the recently completed Advanced Exploration ("AE") drill program at the Bradshaw Gold Deposit ("Bradshaw"). The Company completed 2,097 metres ("m") of HQ(i) diameter drill core from 23 holes, all drilled in the area where the 30,000 tonne AE bulk sample is to be collected. ((i)Approximately 63.5 mm.)

Observed Jeremy Niemi, Gowest's Director of Exploration, "We are very pleased that every drill hole in this drill program intersected gold mineralization. This gives us confidence in our resource model and with several holes intersecting gold grades higher than anticipated it supported our interpretation that the Bradshaw Deposit has room to grow and the potential to be a very successful gold mine."

Highlights include: (For greater detail, see Table 1 below.)

-- GW17-317 intersected 8.83m at 6.5 grams/tonne ('g/t') gold -- Including 3.8m at 13.91 g/t gold -- GW17-315 intersected 5.8m at 3.31 g/t gold -- Including 1.7m at 6.88 g/t gold -- GW17-312 intersected 1.3m at 17.49 g/t gold -- GW17-305 intersected 7.70m at 8.26 g/t gold -- Including 2.0m at 22.75 g/t gold -- GW17-306 intersected 1.1m at 15.6 g/t gold -- GW17-305 intersected 1.0m at 13.4 g/t gold -- GW17-304 intersected 1.9m at 11.1 g/t gold -- GW17-303 intersected 1.7m at 10.04 g/t gold

The advanced exploration drill program was designed to refine the geological model and the stope design in the upper portion of the Bradshaw deposit where the bulk sample will be extracted.

"These findings further support our conviction that the Bradshaw Gold Deposit will be the next new mine in the Timmins Camp," commented Gowest CEO, Greg Romain. "More importantly though, these drill results also provide a strong demonstration of the significant upside potential of the deposit that has thus far been untapped."

Table 1. Recent Bradshaw drill hole intercepts

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m)(ii) Gold g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-295 29.4 30.1 0.7 2.88 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-296 14.45 15.7 1.25 3.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-297 13.2 24 10.8 3.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 24 4 6.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-297 35.9 41.8 5.9 4.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36.5 38.7 2.2 10.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-297 45.8 53 4 2.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-298 31.6 38.5 6.9 0.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-299 33.65 34.2 0.55 12.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-299 51.2 56 4.8 3.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-300 58.2 59.3 1.1 4.88 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-301 35.15 35.5 0.35 30.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-302 82.5 91.6 9.1 1.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-303 17.1 18.8 1.7 10.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-304 36.1 38 1.9 11.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-305 30.5 31.5 1 13.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-305 38.5 46.2 7.7 8.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-305 41 43 2 22.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-306 42.9 44 1.1 15.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-307 47 48 1 4.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-307 88.1 104.3 16.2 1.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-307 90.1 91.1 1 11.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-307 116.6 117.6 1 5.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-307 133 143 10 2.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-307 161 165 4 2.96 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-308 38 47 9 2.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-308 79 95 16 0.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-308 105 109 4 3.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-308 117 122 5 2.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-309 18.2 19.2 1 13.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-310 14.5 16 1.5 6.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-310 37 39.4 2.4 5.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-311 16 16.6 0.6 13.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-312 24.9 26.8 1.9 3.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-312 48.5 49.8 1.3 17.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-312 56.9 61.7 4.8 1.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-313 50.6 53.3 2.7 2.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-314 57.3 59.1 1.8 5.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-315 48.9 54.7 5.8 3.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-317 22.3 28.8 6.5 8.83 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GW17-317 76.6 81 4.4 3.55 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(ii)Drill hole intercepts may not reflect the true width of the zones and no capping was applied to the gold grades.

Collar locations, hole lengths and orientations can be found on the Company website at the following link: (http://www.gowestgold.com/north-timmins-gold-project/resources/).

AE Bulk Sample Program Update

As at June 30, 2017, the onsite development team had advanced the underground ramp a total of 170 metres towards the location of the first bulk sample, where extraction is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.

Redstone Mill

Also, as previously noted (see Gowest news release dated June 16, 2017), Gowest entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Northern Sun Mining Corp. to acquire a 50% interest in a joint-venture corporation that will own and operate the Redstone Mill, which has the capacity to process approximately 1,500 tonnes of ore-per-day. Gowest plans to use the Redstone Mill to process the ore from the bulk sample as well as to satisfy the rest of Company's anticipated future ore processing requirements.

Site Preparation

Construction of the site infrastructure is continuing on schedule, including construction of the maintenance shop. The water treatment plant design has been completed; and the plant is expected to be delivered early in the third calendar quarter. Meanwhile, the footprint for the ore sorting plant has been established and preparations for installation of the ore sorter are also continuing, including detailed engineering plans.

To view Figure 1, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1098782_GOWEST.pdf

Financing

Gowest also announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 4,347,826 "flow-through" common shares of the Corporation, at a price of $0.23 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $999,999.08 (the "Offering").

The proceeds derived from the sale of the Shares will be used to fund the exploration work on the Company's North Timmins Gold Project and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation paid certain finders fees totalling $60,000 in cash and 130,435 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.23 per share for a period of two years after the closing date.

All of the securities issuable in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of November 7, 2017.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Shares for Debt

Gowest announces that it intends to issue, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, an aggregate of 675,000 common shares to non-management directors and management of the Corporation, at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, as partial payment of fees owed to such directors and management in respect of the period from November 1, 2015 to January 31, 2017. The aggregate deemed value of the common shares to be issued is $135,000.00. The shares are being issued in lieu of cash in order to conserve the cash resources of the Company.

About Gowest

Gowest is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (Bradshaw), on the Frankfield Property, part of the Company's North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). Gowest is exploring additional gold targets on its +100-square-kilometre NTGP land package and continues to evaluate the area, which is part of the prolific Timmins, Ontario gold camp. Currently, Bradshaw contains a National Instrument 43-101 Indicated Resource estimated at 2.1 million tonnes ("t") grading 6.19 g/t Au containing 422 thousand oz Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.6 million t grading 6.47 g/t Au containing 755 thousand oz Au. Further, based on the Pre-Feasibility Study produced by Stantec Mining and announced on June 9, 2015, Bradshaw contains Probable Mineral Reserves (Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves), using a 3 g/t Au cut-off and utilizing a gold price of US$1,200 / oz, totalling 1.8 million t grading 4.82 g/t Au for 277 thousand oz Au.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Kevin Montgomery, P.Geo., Gowest's Manager of Exploration, who is the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, all statements relating to the proposed Transaction and the Closing, the satisfaction of conditions precedent relating to the proposed Transaction, the entering into of additional transaction agreements in connection with the Closing and the respective terms thereof, and the anticipated timing of Closing. Words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "potential" and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements although not all forward-looking statements contain such words.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the Transaction and acquisitions generally, such as the failure to satisfy the closing conditions contained in the Purchase Agreement, the absence of material adverse changes or other events which may give a party a basis on which to terminate the Purchase Agreement and the ability of the parties to obtain requisite regulatory approvals or consents. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by this press release. These factors should be considered carefully and reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, other than as required by law, the Company does not intend to or assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

