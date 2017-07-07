The German-headquartered silver paste specialist laments the Taiwanese Intellectual Property Court's decision, stressing that the ruling could set a dangerous precedent for the PV industry.

A long-running patent infringement case filed in 2015 by German silver paste specialist Heraeus has been dismissed this week by the Taiwanese Intellectual Property Court.

The decision to throw out the case has been met with dismay by Heraeus, which has confirmed it is considering its options to appeal.

The decision relates to a complaint lodged by Heraeus on June 10 2015 against Giga Solar, which was accused of infringing Heraeus' patent-in-suit with its tellurium containing glass frit as a central technical component in the production of metallization pastes.

Since June 2015, Heraeus had been confident ...

