Switch auction was conducted at Government Debt Management at 11:00 am today, where nominal Treasury bonds in the series RIKB 28 1115 and RIKB 20 0205 where offered for sale for purchase of RIKB 19 0226.



The main result of purchase in RIKB 19 0226 against sale of RIKB 28 1115 were:



Number of bids in series RIKB 28 1115 were 14, amounting to 1,715 m.kr. nominal value



13 bids were accepted for 1,700 m.kr. nominal value



Price allocated is 101.88



Total purchased in RIKB 19 0226 was 1.632 m.kr. nominal value



The main result of purchase in RIKB 19 0226 against sale of RIKB 20 0205 were:



Number of bids in series RIKB 20 0205 were 8, amounting to 3,010 m.kr. nominal value



8 bids were accepted for 3,010 m.kr. nominal value



Price allocated is 103.46



Total purchased in RIKB 19 0226 was 2.916 m.kr. nominal value