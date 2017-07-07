sprite-preloader
07.07.2017
PR Newswire

Global Graphene Report 2017 Featuring Over 200 Company Profiles

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Graphene Report" report to their offering.

Logo

The Graphene Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market and commercial opportunities for these remarkable materials.

The graphene market continues to expand in 2017, with weekly announcements on new multi-million dollar investments, new products (especially in the Asia market) and innovative production processes.

A growing number of products are integrating graphene across a range of markets including consumer electronic devices, wearables, flexible RF devices, supercapacitors, conductive inks, sensors and coatings.

Graphene is a ground-breaking 2D material that possesses extraordinary electrical and mechanical properties that promise a new generation of innovative devices. Beyond graphene, emerging elementary 2D materials such as transition metal dichalcogenides, group V systems including phosphorene, and related isoelectronic structures will potentially allow for flexible electronics and field-effect transistors that exhibit ambipolar transport behaviour with either a direct band-gap or greater gate modulation.


Report Contents Include:

  • 50 additional pages from previous edition.
  • Global production capacities for 2017.
  • Current graphene products.
  • Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.
  • Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.
  • In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
  • In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.
  • Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.
  • Over 200 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Properties Of Nanomaterials

4 Overview Of Graphene

5 Carbon Nanotubes Versus Graphene

6 Other 2-D Materials

7 Graphene Synthesis

8 Graphene Market Structure And Routes To Commercialization

9 Regulations And Standards

10 Patents And Publications

11 Technology Readiness Level

12 Graphene Industry News 2013-2016

13 End User Market Segment Analysis

14 Adhesives

15 Aerospace

16 Automotive

17 Life Sciences And Medical

18 Coatings

19 Composites Including Thermoplastics And Rubber

20 Electronics And Photonics

21 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration

22 Filtration And Separation

23 Lubricants

24 Sensors

25 Smart Textiles And Apparel

26 Conductive Inks

27 3D Printing

28 Graphene Producers

29 Graphene Product And Application Developers

30 References

Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Graphtech Industries
  • Applied Graphene Materials
  • Cealtech
  • Directa Plus
  • Enanotec
  • Graphenano S.L.
  • Graphentech
  • Hanwha Chemical
  • Metalysis
  • Talga Resources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h384tk/the_graphene

