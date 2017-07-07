Global Graphene Report 2017 Featuring Over 200 Company Profiles

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Graphene Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market and commercial opportunities for these remarkable materials.

The graphene market continues to expand in 2017, with weekly announcements on new multi-million dollar investments, new products (especially in the Asia market) and innovative production processes.

A growing number of products are integrating graphene across a range of markets including consumer electronic devices, wearables, flexible RF devices, supercapacitors, conductive inks, sensors and coatings.

Graphene is a ground-breaking 2D material that possesses extraordinary electrical and mechanical properties that promise a new generation of innovative devices. Beyond graphene, emerging elementary 2D materials such as transition metal dichalcogenides, group V systems including phosphorene, and related isoelectronic structures will potentially allow for flexible electronics and field-effect transistors that exhibit ambipolar transport behaviour with either a direct band-gap or greater gate modulation.



Report Contents Include:



50 additional pages from previous edition.

Global production capacities for 2017.

Current graphene products.

Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.

Over 200 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Properties Of Nanomaterials



4 Overview Of Graphene



5 Carbon Nanotubes Versus Graphene



6 Other 2-D Materials



7 Graphene Synthesis



8 Graphene Market Structure And Routes To Commercialization



9 Regulations And Standards



10 Patents And Publications



11 Technology Readiness Level



12 Graphene Industry News 2013-2016



13 End User Market Segment Analysis



14 Adhesives



15 Aerospace



16 Automotive



17 Life Sciences And Medical



18 Coatings



19 Composites Including Thermoplastics And Rubber



20 Electronics And Photonics



21 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration



22 Filtration And Separation



23 Lubricants



24 Sensors



25 Smart Textiles And Apparel



26 Conductive Inks



27 3D Printing



28 Graphene Producers



29 Graphene Product And Application Developers



30 References



Companies Mentioned



3D Graphtech Industries

Applied Graphene Materials

Cealtech

Directa Plus

Enanotec

Graphenano S.L.

Graphentech

Hanwha Chemical

Metalysis

Talga Resources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h384tk/the_graphene

