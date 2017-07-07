

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.(ALNY) and Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, announced the initiation of the ATLAS Phase 3 clinical program for fitusiran.



The global, multicenter program is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of fitusiran in three separate trials, including patients with hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors and patients receiving prophylactic therapy.



Fitusiran is an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting antithrombin (AT) for the treatment of patients with hemophilia A and B, that is designed to lower levels of AT with the goal of promoting sufficient thrombin generation to restore hemostasis and prevent bleeding.



ATLAS-INH, a nine-month, open-label, randomized, active-controlled trial designed to enroll approximately 50 patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors receiving prior on-demand therapy. The study's primary endpoint is the annualized bleeding rate (ABR), and key secondary endpoints include the annualized spontaneous bleeding rate, annualized joint bleeding rate, and quality of life as measured by the Haem-A-QOL score.



ATLAS-A/B, a nine-month, open-label, randomized, active-controlled trial designed to enroll approximately 100 patients with hemophilia A or B without inhibitors receiving prior on-demand therapy. The study's primary endpoint is the ABR, and key secondary endpoints include the annualized spontaneous bleeding rate, annualized joint bleeding rate, and quality of life as measured by the Haem-A-QOL score.



ATLAS-PPX, an open-label, one-way crossover study designed to enroll approximately 100 patients with hemophilia A or B with or without inhibitors receiving prophylaxis therapy as prior standard of care. In this study, patients will receive standard of care prophylaxis for six months and then transition to fitusiran treatment for seven months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX