

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production increased in May, after declining in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



Industrial production rebounded a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent month-over-month in May, following a 3.6 percent decline in April. In March, production had risen 3.7 percent.



Production in the mechanical engineering industry grew the most by 7.1 percent, followed by furniture and other manufacturing cluster with 6.5 percent gain.



