Finalists selected in Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition 2017

HONG KONG, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition 2017 is pleased to announce that it has shortlisted 30 finalists who will vie for the Grand Prize that includes a 1kg pure gold bar.

Organised by JNA and CJNA of UBM Asia, the World Gold Council and the People's Government of Yantian District, Shenzhen, the biennial competition aims to usher in a new era in gold wedding jewellery by encouraging designers the world over to reflect wedding traditions and customs through fresh and creative designs.

The 2017 competition attracted a total of 2,017 entries from jewellery designers and students from more than 40 countries and regions including mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, Germany, France, Netherlands, Mexico, Colombia, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Singapore, Japan, Korea, India and Russia.

The Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition's judging panel, chaired by Professor Norman Cherry, selected the 30 finalists after a rigorous and impartial process that evaluated each entry against the criteria set by the organisers and their adherence to the 2017 theme, Oneness. The other members of the judging panel are renowned trends forecaster Paola De Luca, contemporary designer Ben Mori, Professor XuXiang Tang of Tsing Hua University and celebrated jewellery designer Stephen Webster.

There are 15 finalists in both Plain Gold Category and Gem-set Gold Jewellery category respectively. Of the 30 finalists, 19 were from China, 1 was from France, 2 were from Hong Kong, 1 was from India, 1 was Jordan, 1 was from Turkey, 4 were from United Arab Emirates and 1 was from USA.

The organisers added they were heartened and encouraged by the deluge of high-caliber submissions for the 2017 competition, saying this will help elevate and modernise designs of traditional gold wedding jewellery.

The winners of the Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition will be announced at its awards ceremony on 12 September 2017 at the Oasis O-City Hotel Shenzhen, China.

Organisers

JNA & CJNA

www.jewellerynewsasia.com / www.cjna.com

JNA and CJNA are the flagship jewellery publications of UBM Asia's Jewellery Group. First published in 1983, JNA is the leader in providing up-to-date international jewellery trade news with an Asian insight. With the rapid development of China's jewellery market, CJNA was founded in 1994 to connect Chinese-speaking jewellery professionals with the world's fastest-growing jewellery market.

World Gold Council

www.gold.org

The World Gold Council (WGC) is the market development organisation for the gold industry. Its purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership and be the global authority on the gold market.

People's Government of Yantian District, Shenzhen

http://www.yantian.gov.cn/

The People's Government of Yantian District, Shenzhen (Yantian District) is located in East Shenzhen, continuously promotes the transformation and advancement of its valuable core industries, such as port logistics, gold jewellery, tourism and culture, and biotechnology, among others.

Supporting Organisation

Culture, Sports and Tourism Administration of Shenzhen Municipality http://www.sz.gov.cn/wtlyjnew/

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Administration of Shenzhen Municipality is a bureau of the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government to promote the development of culture, sports and tourism through the enhancement of resource utilisation and cultural vitality of Shenzhen City.

Sponsor

Shenzhen Batar Investment Holding Group Limited

www.batar.cn/

Shenzhen Batar Investment Holding Group Co Ltd (Batar) is a major gold jewellery manufacturer. Batar currently owns over 20 subsidiaries engaged in various businesses and three independent brands, "Batar Jewelery," "Global Crown" and "Show King" It has more than 400 franchise and retail stores that cover more than 85 percent of China.

