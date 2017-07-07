Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: Aetna has a Dividend Yield of 1.30%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 11, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock one day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest the end of trading session on July 10, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On May 20, 2017, Aetna's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 28, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 13, 2017.

Aetna's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.30%, substantially higher compared to the average dividend yield for the Healthcare sector of 0.76%. The Company has been paying this dividend for the past two-quarter, where it doubled its dividend from $0.250 per share to $0.50 per share.

Dividend Insights

Aetna has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.22 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money the Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Aetna is expected to report earnings of $9.97 in the coming year, which again comfortably covers the Company's annualized dividend of $2.00.

As on March 31, 2017, Aetna had cash and cash equivalents worth $6.96 billion and its current assets totaled $15.02 billion, while current liabilities were $19.55 billion. This strong financial position provides a cushion for the Company to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and pay the dividend without interruption.

About the Company

Aetna is one of United States leading diversified health care benefits companies, serving an estimated 44.9 million people. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services, and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recent Development for Aetna

On June 21, 2017, Aetna announced a new collaborative agreement with Community Care Physician Network, LLC (CCPN), to develop innovative ways to transform how health care is delivered in North Carolina.

Beginning in January 2018, Aetna will combine its expertise in alternative value-based delivery models with CCPN independent physicians' advanced medical homes in association with the care management expertise of Community Care of North Carolina, Inc. (CCNC). Together, they will develop innovative ways to deliver health care to Aetna's Medicare Advantage members in rural areas of North Carolina.

"Aetna has a long history of working with provider groups to create solutions that improve the health care experience and outcomes for our members," said Jim Bostian, Market President for Aetna in North Carolina, "We are excited to work CCPN and CCNC to serve our Medicare Advantage members, particularly those who reside in areas outside of the urban markets."

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, July 06, 2017, Aetna's stock slightly fell 0.65%, ending the trading session at $152.33. A total volume of 1.54 million shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 19.68% in the last three months, 22.87% in the past six months, and 26.69% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 22.84% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 47.28 and has a dividend yield of 1.31%. The stock currently has a market cap of $50.51 billion.

