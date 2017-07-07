Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Schnitzer Steel Reported Robust Q3 Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SCHN, following the Company's reporting of its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2017 (Q3 FY17) on June 26, 2017. The Portland, Oregon-based Company's revenues and adjusted diluted EPS surged 36% and 22% y-o-y, respectively. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on SCHN. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SCHN

Earnings Reviewed

Schnitzer Steel posted total revenue of $477.09 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $351.60 million recorded in Q3 FY16. Total revenue numbers topped market forecasts of $392.60 million. Due to improved market conditions and benefits from global sales diversification activities, ferrous sales volumes were up by 14% in Q3 FY17 to 951.23 thousand long tons from 832.00 thousand long tons in the previous year's same quarter. Non-ferrous sales volumes surged 32% y-o-y in Q3 FY17 to 161.83 thousand pounds, primarily due to improved supply flows, benefits from higher production.

The ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recycler posted net income attributable to Schnitzer Steel Industries of $16.57 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17, up from $11.00 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Schnitzer Steel Industries for the reported quarter stood at $15.57 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $12.56 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Additionally, the Company's adjusted diluted net income was in-line with Wall Street's estimates.

Operating Metrics

Schnitzer Steel Industries' selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $48.45 million in Q3 FY17 from $41.70 million in Q3 FY16. The Company reported operating income of $19.15 million in Q3 FY17 versus $14.89 million in Q3 FY16. Adjusted operating income for Q3 FY17 was $18.03 million compared $15.29 million in the previous year's same period. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted EBITDA stood at $30.87 million in Q3 FY17, up from $28.20 million in Q3 FY16.

Segment-wise

Schnitzer Steel's Auto and Metals Recycling segment revenue came in at $430.05 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $306.85 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. Furthermore, the segment adjusted operating income was $28.59 million in Q3 FY17 versus $26.73 million recorded in the year-ago same quarter.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's Steel Manufacturing Business generated $81.96 million as revenues compared to $70.92 million in prior year's same quarter. The segment reported adjusted operating income of $0.41 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.25 million in the year-ago same quarter. The segment sold 141.22 thousand tons of finished steel products at $545 per short ton in Q3 FY17 versus 132.85 thousand tons of finished steel at $501 per short ton in the last year's comparable period. Furthermore, rolling mill utilization was 85% in Q3 FY17 against 53% in Q3 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

During the nine months ended May 31, 2017, net cash provided by operating activities came in at $51.28 million compared to $51.19 million in the comparable year-ago same period. Schnitzer Steel had cash and cash equivalents worth $15.21 million at the close of its books on May 31, 2017, versus cash and cash equivalents worth $26.82 million as on August 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt stood at $183.80 million as on May 31, 2017, compared to $184.14 million as on August 31, 2016.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, July 06, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $25.05, marginally up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $25.00. A total volume of 527.71 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 502.77 thousand shares. Schnitzer Steel Industries' stock price skyrocketed 29.79% in the last one month, 23.10% in the past three months, and 37.56% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 16.13 and has a dividend yield of 2.99%. The stock currently has a market cap of $691.41 million.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily