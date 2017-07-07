Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Ryanair Announced June 2017 Traffic Results; Reported Net Traffic Grew by 1.2 Million Y-O-Y

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: RYAAY), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=RYAAY. The Company announced on July 04, 2017, the traffic statistics for June 2017. Ryanair currently operates more than 2,000 daily flights from 86 bases, connecting over 200 destinations in 34 countries through a fleet of over 400 Boeing-737 aircraft, with another 260 Boeing-737's on order. The Company is Europe's leading airline where it currently serves about 120 million customers, annually, according to full-year FY17 results for the period ended March 31, 2017. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on RYAAY. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=RYAAY

The Announcement

The Company reported 11.8 million passengers in June 2017, which was up by 1.2 million from June 2016, where the net passengers were 10.6 million. The load factor, which implies the number of seats filled on each flight, rose by 2% to 96% in June 2017 Y-O-Y. The rolling annual traffic, according to the Company, at the low fares airline grew 13% to 123.8 million customers. The Company attributed the surge in the number of passengers to the lower fare policy and its unique "Always Getting Better" customer service program.

Ryanair recently announced on June 20, 2017, the purchase of 10 more Boeing-737 Max 200 aircraft, where the delivery of the first 5 is expected in H1 2019, while the remaining 5 are expected to be delivered in H1 2020. The new order from the Company was valued at $1.1 billion according to current prices. The Company, through this agreement, and the existing order for 100 Max 200s and 100 options, expects to grow its traffic to 200 million customers by 2024. These new Max "Gamechanger" aircraft will reduce fuel consumption by up to 16% and reduce noise emissions by 40%, while offering 4 more seats per flights, enabling the Company to reduce its fares even further.

Company Growth Prospects

Ryanair, also announced its full-year FY17 results on May 30, 2017, where the Company reported a 6% increase in full-year net profit to €1.316 billion, During FY17, Ryanair took the delivery of 52 new B737's, launched 206 new routes, and opened 10 new bases, at primary airports in Bucharest, Corfu, Frankfurt Main, Hamburg, Ibiza, Nuremberg, Prague, Sofia, Timisoara, and Vilnius. The Company's fleet grew recently to 427 aircraft by March 2018, as it increased traffic to 130 million customers.

AGB Program

According to the Company, the 13% cut in average fares, coupled with 3 years of the "Always Getting Better" program delivered exceptional results. Under the AGB program, the Company views elevated bookings and expects the load factor to rise for the third year in a row. In FY17, according to the Company, the ancillary revenue grew by 13% to €1.8 billion and accounted for 27% of total revenues. The Company has also raised its medium-term guidance for ancillary sales to 30% of total revenues by March 2020.

Last Close Stock Review

Ryanair's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $107.65, marginally sliding 0.85%. A total volume of 200.92 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 27.77% in the last three months, 29.76% in the past six months, and 54.60% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock soared 29.29% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 18.07 and currently have a market cap of $26.31 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily