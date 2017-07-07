Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: NovaGold's Net Loss Narrowed

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NG, following the Company's disclosure of its second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results on June 26, 2017. The Salt Lake City-based Company's provided update on its flagship 50%-owned Donlin Gold project in Alaska. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended May 31, 2017, NovaGold reported that loss from operations increased from $7.4 million in Q2 FY16 to $7.6 million, while it decreased for the first six months from $16.9 million in H1 FY16 to $16.5 million in H1 FY17. The Company stated that general and administrative expenses were higher in the reported quarter due to higher share-based compensation costs for stock options compared to the prior year's same quarter. The year-to-date decrease in loss from operations was primarily due to the timing of share-based compensation costs for stock options compared to the prior year.

NovaGold's net loss in Q2 FY17 decreased to $8.5 million, or $0.03 per share, from $9.1 million, or $0.03 per share, in Q2 FY16. The Company's net loss fell from $19.1 million, or $0.06 per share, in H1 FY16 to $18.6 million, or $0.06 per share, in H1 FY17. The decline in net loss for the reported periods was attributed to lower operating costs and a favorable $1.0 million net change in foreign exchange gains and losses, partially offset by higher interest expense on the promissory note payable to Barrick Gold.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

NovaGold's cash, cash equivalents, and term deposits decreased by $4.7 million and $11.8 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2017, respectively. Cash used to fund Donlin Gold and Galore Creek in the reported quarter and first six months was consistent with the prior year's comparable quarter, where a $3.1 million in cash was provided by a reduction in term deposits. The decrease in cash for the first six months was primarily due to lower withholding taxes paid on vested performance share units. The Company elected to deliver full shares to executives in Q1 FY17 to reduce the use of cash. NovaGold stated that no cash was used in financing activities in H1 FY17 or H1 FY16.

Highlights and Achievements

During the reported quarter, NovaGold's Donlin Gold project continued to engage with the Corporations and cooperating agencies to provide requested information, define alternatives to be analyzed in the final EIS, and refine other permit review items to ensure orderly advancement of the final EIS, currently on track to be filed in early 2018

Other Donlin Gold major permits and approvals were advanced with federal and state agencies. Donlin Gold filed several revised major state permit applications. Novagold noted that after encouraging results, Donlin Gold's joint partners approved an $8 million drill program to collect geologic and geotechnical data to support ongoing optimization efforts

Outlook

For FY17, NovaGold is expecting to spend approximately $27 million, including $11 million for general and administrative costs, $14 million to fund its share of expenditures at the Donlin Gold project, and $2 million at the Galore Creek project.

NovaGold stated that it will continue to focus on five primary goals in 2017: advance the Donlin Gold project toward a construction/ production decision; maintain strong relationships with all stakeholders; continue to enhance the value of the Galore Creek project and monetize if warranted; safeguard its treasury, and promote a strong safety culture.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, July 06, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $4.47, slipping 2.19% from its previous closing price of $4.57. A total volume of 1.40 million shares has exchanged hands. NovaGold's stock price gained 5.18% in the last one month. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.41 billion.

