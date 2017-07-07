Aktia Bank plc Changes Board/Management/Auditors 07/07/2017 at 3 p.m.



Having completed the implementation of the new core banking system, Aktia's CIO Magnus Weurlander takes a new position in Aktia with responsibility for coordination and monitoring of strategic development projects within the Group. Simultaneously Weurlander resigns from Aktia's Executive Committee.



Juha Volotinen (42), M.Sc. (Econ.), who was earlier in charge of Aktia's IT development, has been appointed as new CIO and member of the Executive Committee. Hereafter Volotinen is in charge of Aktia's IT as well as data architecture.



The changes in Aktia's Executive Committee enter into force on 07/07/2017.



