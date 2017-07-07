

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales growth accelerated in May after easing sharply in the previous month, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced an unadjusted 5.7 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 3.3 percent rise in April. In March, sales had grown 9.2 percent.



Retail trade of automotive fuel alone grew 5.8 percent annually in May and sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores increased by 0.5 percent.



On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales climbed 6.9 percent in May from a year ago.



Retail sales, including sales of automotive trade rebounded 5.3 percent annually in May, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in the prior month. Economists had expected a 4.1 percent rise for the month.



Month-on-month, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent in May.



