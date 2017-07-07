Press Release Aktia Bank plc 7.7.2017



The full-scale implementation of Aktia's core banking system was completed during the first week of July. Some system repairs will be carried out during the following weeks. The renewal to replace the earlier customised core banking systems with modern, cost-effective solutions, enhancing development of Aktia's digital services commenced at the end of 2013.



The renewal of the core banking system was necessitated by changes in customer behaviour and banking regulation, as well as the challenging economic situation. Digitalisation and new market actors demand changes towards more personified and customised solutions, and simultaneously the core business itself is harmonised through regulation.



- The new core banking platform improves efficiency in customer service processes and agility in product and service development. We have also implemented modern working processes with the implementation of the new systems, says director Magnus Weurlander.



Aktia new core banking system consists of the core banking product T24 from the international banking software provider Temenos and the credit processing system from the Swedish company Emric AB. They are both market leaders in their respective fields. Our choice of system suppliers was based on their proven solutions and ability to respond to changed needs in banking. The migration to the new platform was carried out in cooperation with the current IT system provider Samlink.



We thank all our customers for their understanding for the interruptions and the longer discontinuance in in our services caused by the system updates and the renewal.





