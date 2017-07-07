European Patient Infotainment Systems Market Report 2017: Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts 2016-2023

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Patient Infotainment Systems Market 2017" report to their offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the European Patient Infotainment SystemsMarket, including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers restraints and forecasts to 2023. The market research report provides separate countryanalysis on the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands.

The European Patient Infotainment Systems market has been gaining tremendous traction in the recent years. Several companies operating in the European patient infotainment systems market have witnessed immense growth since 2015. Moreover, the market has seen the emergence of many new participants with new and disruptive technologies.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the European patient infotainment systems market along with competitive analysis for 2016.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the European patient infotainment systems market by point of installation which includes hospitals and clinics, laboratory and diagnostic centers, home and elderly care and by screen size, which includes small screens, medium screens and large screens.

The base year for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is from 2016 until 2023.

Market Trends This study captures the following information on the Europeanpatient infotainment system market:



Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2016-2023)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Key Topics Covered:



Scope of Research Terms & Definitions Research Methodology Executive Summary Europe Europe Market Data United Kingdom Germany France The Netherlands Spain Italy Key Organizations

Advantech Co. Ltd

All Inc.

ARBOR Technology Co. Ltd

Avalue Technology Inc.

Barco Company and Onyx Healthcare Inc.

BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH

Care and Comfort

CareServant BV

ClincAll International Corporation

Hospedia Limited

Imatis AS

Lincor Solutions

Microsoft

Netlogon

NiQ Healthcare

Ondamedia GmbH

Parity Medical

Patient Line BV

Tmm Group

xevIT GmbH Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kws54s/european_patient

