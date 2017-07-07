Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Bristol-Myers Squibb's Phase-3 Study of Adjuvant Opdivo Met its Primary Endpoint

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BMY. The Company announced on July 05, 2017, that its Phase-3 study for use of Opdivo to treat patients with high-risk stage III b/c or stage IV melanoma (a type of skin cancer) and who are under the risk of recurrence after complete surgical resection, met its primary endpoint. The data from the study revealed that patients who were treated with Opdivo 3 mg/kg demonstrated superior recurrence-free survival (RFS) as compared to patients who were treated using Yervoy 10 mg/kg. YERVOY® (ipilimumab) is a prescription medicine used in adults to treat melanoma. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

The Company plans to share the detailed analysis of the Phase-3 study data at an upcoming medical conference.

Commenting on the Phase-3 results, Vicki Goodman, M.D., Development Lead, Melanoma and Genitourinary Cancers, Bristol-Myers Squibb said:

"These top-line results support the potential promise of Opdivo as a treatment option for patients with high-risk surgically resected melanoma. There remains an unmet need for additional options as the majority of stage-III and resected stage-IV high-risk melanoma patients experience disease recurrence after surgery."

About the Phase-3 clinical trial: CheckMate-238

BMS's CheckMate-238 clinical trial is an ongoing Phase-3, a randomized double-blind study on patients who have undergone complete resection of Stage-IIIb/c or Stage-IV melanoma. The study focused on a niche for adjuvant melanoma therapy. The study is aimed at analyzing the results of treating patients with Opdivo against patients being treated with Yervoy. The clinical trial was conducted on randomized 906 patients who either received Opdivo 3 mg/kg intravenously every two weeks or Yervoy 10 mg/kg IV every 3 weeks for four doses. The patients were then given the same doses every 12 weeks until documented disease progression or up to a maximum treatment duration of one year. The primary endpoint is RFS defined as the time between randomization and the date of first recurrence or death.

Adjuvant Therapy in Melanoma

Melanoma is separated into five staging categories (stages 0-4) based on the in-situ feature, thickness, and ulceration of the tumor, whether cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, and how far cancer has spread beyond lymph nodes.

In Stage 3 category the melanoma has reached the regional lymph nodes but has not yet spread to distant lymph nodes or to other parts of the body (metastasized), and requires surgical resection of the primary tumor as well as the involved lymph nodes. Some patients may also be treated with adjuvant therapy. Adjuvant therapies are additional cancer treatments after the primary treatment, to lower the risk of cancer recurrence (For e.g. chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, or biological therapy etc.). Ithas been noted that despite surgical intervention and possible adjuvant treatment, most patients experience disease recurrence and progress to metastatic disease. In the majority of stage-IIIb and -IIIc patients (68% and 89%, respectively), the disease recurs within five years.

About Opdivo (nivolumab)

Opdivo is BMS's single agent prescription intravenous drug used for the treatment of various types of cancers. Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor that is designed to uniquely harness the body's own immune system to help restore anti-tumor immune response. Opdivo received US FDA approval in May 2016 for the Treatment of Hodgkin Lymphoma after the Phase-I and Phase-II trials revealed an overall response rate of 65%. Till date, over 25,000 patients have enrolled across the various clinical trials for Opdivo. Opdivo currently has regulatory approvals in 60 countries including the United States, Japan, in the European Union, and Australia. The combined use of Opdivo and Yervoy received FDA approval in October 2015 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and is currently approved in more than 50 countries, including the United States and the European Union.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical Company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. The Company's Immuno-Oncology division is focused on researching and developing transformational Immuno-Oncology (I-O) medicines for hard-to-treat cancers. The Company's clinical development program is studying patients with more than 50 types of cancers and is working on 14 clinical-stage molecules designed to target different immune system pathways. The Company is particularly focused on research that will help facilitate a deeper understanding of the role of immune biomarkers and how a patient's tumor biology can be used as a guide for treatment.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, July 06, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $55.28, dropping 1.90% from its previous closing price of $56.35. A total volume of 5.54 million shares have exchanged hands. Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock price advanced 7.01% in the last one month and 4.14% in the past three months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 19.17 and has a dividend yield of 2.82%. The stock currently has a market cap of $91.23 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily