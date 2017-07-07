

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Milwaukee World Festival Inc., the organizer of music festival Summerfest, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Red Lobster restaurant chain.



The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Wisconsin, is over the use of Summerfest in Red Lobster's promotional campaign 'Lobster and Shrimp Summerfest'.



Summerfest is the registered trademark for the Wisconsin company's annual music festival for more than four decades. The world's largest music festival has been held for 11 consecutive days in Milwaukee for the past 49 years.



According to the lawsuit filed in Milwaukee federal court, this year is the festival's 50th anniversary, with thousands of people attending from June 28 to July 9.



The lawsuit seeks to block Red Lobster from using the trademark for commercial purposes and has demanded payment of damages.



The dispute dates back to last year when attorneys for Summerfest sent a letter asking Red Lobster to stop the use of Summerfest in its 'Lobster and Shrimp Summerfest' campaign. However, attorneys for Red Lobster argued that there was no infringement.



The festival company alleges that Red Lobster brought back its promotion this year despite many requests to abandon the use of the trademark.



The complaint stated, 'This is not the first time that defendant has misappropriated the SUMMERFEST mark to promote its restaurant campaigns: in 2016, defendant engaged in identical behavior by running a promotion it called 'Lobster and Shrimp Summerfest'. To protect its intellectual property, Milwaukee World Festival reached out to defendant to demand that it cease and desist infringing the Summerfest mark, and defendant eventually ceased its use of the Summerfest mark and rebranded its promotion to 'Crabfest,' without requiring Milwaukee World Festival to resort to litigation.'



When the Lobster & Shrimp Summerfest promotion began again in 2017, the festival company said it contacted Red Lobster on June 6, but the restaurant chain allegedly denied infringement.



