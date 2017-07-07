The 10-year green bond paying a hefty annual yield of 3.965% stirred up strong interest of investors on the London Stock Exchange.

Reaching out to new funding lines, India's state-owned Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) has raised $450 million through a green bond sale, as for the first time since its launch in May this type of debt instrument was admitted to trading on London's International Securities Market.

As investors flocked to a chance to buy exposure to Indian debt, the bond was reported to be 3.9 times oversubscribed on the final order book, with Asian investors accounting for 68% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...