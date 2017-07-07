Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Statement re Management Arrangements

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

AMENDMENT TO MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that the Directors have agreed with the Company's AIFM, Invesco Fund Managers Limited, certain amendments to the fees payable under the Management Agreement. The changes are as follows:

1. a reduction in the basic management fee on the UK Equity and Global Equity Income portfolios from 0.65 per cent. per annum to 0.55 per cent. per annum; and

2. a reduction in the maximum performance fee payable in any one year on the UK Equity and Global Equity Income portfolios from 0.65 per cent. of net assets per annum to 0.55 per cent.

The changes to base fee and performance fee cap take effect retrospectively from 1 June 2017. No changes are being made to the fees payable in respect of the Balanced Risk or Managed Liquidity portfolios.

7 July 2017

