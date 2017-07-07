

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's jobs data for June will be issued at 8:30 am ET Friday. The economists are looking an addition of 170,000 jobs, up from 138,000 last month. Unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 4.3 percent.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.1411 against the euro, 113.73 against the yen, 0.9628 against the franc and 1.2894 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



