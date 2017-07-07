Russia Residential Water Treatment Market Report 2017 - Market Share by Competitor, Drivers, Restraints and Market Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Residential Water Treatment Market: Russia 2017" report to their offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market for Russiaincluding market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023.

Market Definition by Product:

Point-of-entry (POE) systems:Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems:Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia ).

). Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems:The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems:FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

Pitcher systems:These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.

Replacement filters:This study also covers replacement filters.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Definitions/Acronyms



II. Europe and the middle east: Executive Summary

a. Revenues - Europe and the middle east

b. Market Measurements

c. CAGR

d. Technology by Revenue

e. Bubble Map Based on Popular Trends



III. Russian Residential Water Treatment Market

a. Market Measurements

b. Market Drivers

c. Quotes on Market Drivers

d. Market Restraints

e. Quotes on Market Restraints

f. Pricing Trends

g. Quotes on Market Trends

h. Market Trends

i. Challenges



IV. Market Data

a. Total Residential Water Treatment Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

b. Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

c. Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Market Share by Revenues

d. Point-of-Use Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

e. Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

f. Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Market Share by Revenues

g. Point-of-Entry Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

e. Pitcher Systems Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

f. Pitcher Systems Market: Market Share by revenue

g. Pitcher Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023



Companies Mentioned



- Amway

- Aquaphor

- Brita GmbH

- BWT AG

- Novaya Voda

- The Geyser Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/flc8qm/residential_water

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716