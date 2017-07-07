Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2017) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or "the Company") is please to announce the appointment of Mr. Don Dudek to Company's advisory board.



Mr. Dudek has held various roles with junior to senior exploration and mining companies over the past 30 years. Mr. Dudek currently serves as President and CEO of Savary Gold Corp. and has recently served as Senior Vice President, Technical Services for Endeavour Mining Corporation while managing a feasibility study for the Houndé gold project in Burkina Faso. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President Exploration of Avion Gold Corporation, a successful junior gold producer and explorer in West Africa and as Exploration Manager for Aur Resources Inc. Mr. Dudek holds a B.Sc. Geology (Honors) from the University of Saskatchewan.



Desert Gold's CEO Sonny Janda remarked, "We are very pleased to have Don come on as an advisor. His experience in Western Mali and most notably at the Tabakoto project, where he served as SVP of exploration for Avion gold, is of great value to us. Our Segala West project boarders the Tabakoto and Segala mine, which is now owned by Endeavour. His experience has direct relevance to our development in this area."