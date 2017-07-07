Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 07/07/2017 / 20:23 UTC+8 *Ch Display Opt's LCD Modules Total Sales Revenue Reached RMB 264million in June 2017 Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) Completed Acquisition of Stake in the Company * * * * * ** (7 July 2017, Hong Kong) - *China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited *("Ch Display Opt" or the "Company"; HKSE stock code: 334) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") today announced the sales revenue of its LCD modules for June 2017. China Display Opt's total sales revenue of LCD modules decreased by 16.5% year-on-year to RMB 264 million in June 2017. Sales revenue of non-laminated LCD modules increased by 9.2% year-on-year to RMB 88 million, while sales revenue of laminated LCD modules was RMB 176 million with a year-on-year decrease of 25.2%. The Group's total sales revenue of LCD modules increased by 3.3% year-on-year to RMB 1.497 billion from January to June 2017. As some of the device customers adjusted their product strategies, while non-laminated LTPS products are increasing continually, the sales revenue of non-laminated LCD modules increased by 41.1% year-on-year to RMB 638 million while sales revenue of laminated LCD modules was RMB 859 million with a year-on-year decrease of 13.9 %. In April 2017, High Value Ventures Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd, "the Offeror") acquired 53.81% of equity interest of the Company, and proposed an unconditional mandatory general cash offer ("the Offer") for all Offer Shares. Upon the close of the Offer on 12 June 2017, share offers of 463,019 shares (approximately 0.02% of the issued capital of the Company) were received. The Offeror, as the major shareholder of the Company, held a total of 53.83% equity interest. - End - *About China Display Optoelectronics Technology (334.HK)* Headquartered in China, China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 334) is one of the major providers of small-to-medium-sized display modules in the region. Ch Display Opt engaged primarily in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and distribution of LCD modules mainly for handheld mobile devices on an ODM basis. Smartphone LCD module products of Ch Display Opt are welcomed by domestic and overseas manufacturers with sales volume ranking among the top. For more information, please visit its website at www.cdoth8.com [1]. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WLFRXIGHWF [2] Document title: CDOT(334)- Jun 2017 Monthly Revenue_PressRelease_Eng_clean 07/07/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f925ebad76218d6c79881019eb3a4e2d&application_id=590705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=14e53c72ce6f7fd3636ae76990f00cc6&application_id=590705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

