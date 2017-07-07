

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Friday morning as traders weighed a highly-anticipated jobs report for June.



The U.S. created 222,000 new jobs in June. Economists predicted a 180,000 increase in nonfarm jobs. This follows an upwardly revised increase of 152,000 jobs in May. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from 4.3% as more people entered the labor force for the summer.



Gold was down $2.60 an ounce, holding near recent 8-week lows amid expectations the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates for the third time this year.



