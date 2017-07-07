SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/07/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced publication of an article covering CURE Pharmaceutical Inc.'s (OTCQB: CURR) innovative delivery systems and what they mean for not only the cannabis industry but for drug delivery in general. Drug delivery systems have become increasingly important in the pharmaceutical industry as companies look to beat generic competition. At the same time, the cannabis industry has sought out alternative delivery systems to smoked cannabis that can more effectively deliver cannabinoid compounds to treat a growing range of medical conditions.

Why Drug Delivery?

Drug delivery is an important problem facing the pharmaceutical industry. While pills and capsules have become commonplace, these delivery mechanisms suffer from issues like the inability to target specific parts of the body, slow uptake, and non-compliance. New drug delivery systems use everything from inhalation to intravenous injection to absorption through the skin, with to goal of quickly and effectively solving these problems and better targeting disease.

Delivery mechanisms may also play a bigger role in medicine moving forward. For instance, they may help pharmaceutical companies extend the life of patents by reformulating active ingredients in ways that improve their safety or efficacy profiles compared to generics. Delivery systems may also be used alongside advanced imaging technologies to diagnose and treat diseases in a single step through a relatively new strategy called "theranostics".

CURE Pharmaceutical is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on disruptive proprietary drug delivery technologies for a broad range of molecules serving the biopharmaceutical, veterinarian, medical foods, and pharmaceutical cannabis markets. The company's mission is to deliver proven drugs in a fast and efficient manner to improve patient quality of life across a wide range of potential indications.

Transdermal Technology

CURE Pharmaceutical's innovative transdermal drug delivery platform is designed to deliver therapeutically effective amounts of a drug across a patient's skin. By using vasodilators and proprietary encapsulants, the technology opens the pores sufficiently to enable the passive transport of active ingredients and solvents across the epidermis layer of the skin and into the dermis and subdermal tissue. The idea is to maximize both patient compliance and bioavailability.

"Transdermal drug delivery is one of our proprietary drug delivery technologies that helps us support our mission to improve people's lives by refining how medicines and health products are delivered and experienced," says CEO Rob Davidson. "We expect to experience increased demand for our transdermal products as consumers and the healthcare industry increasingly turn to drug delivery methods that result in improved drug delivery and medication compliance."

Transdermal patches are already widely used across several industries, including the multi-billion dollar market for smoking cessation products and pain management. Improved bioavailability could help make these products even more effective, while potentially expanding the scope of products that could leverage these kinds of delivery mechanisms. The market for these delivery systems is projected to grow 11.6% to reach $95.57 billion by 2025.

Oral Thin Film

CURE Pharmaceutical's CureFilm™ is the most advanced oral thin film on the market with the potential to disrupt multiple industries by leveraging cannabinoids to treat pain, neuropathy, cancer, psychiatric disorders, autoimmune disease, Parkinson's disease, and sleep disorders. Recently, the company partnered with a contract research organization to conduct a transdermal absorption study to prove the speed, variability, duration, and functionality of the delivery matrix.

The technology has several key advantages over other delivery mechanisms, including ease of use, palatability, greater bioavailability, fewer side effects, precision dosing, and stability during transportation and storage. With the cannabis industry projected to exceed $50 billion by 2026, according to Cowen & Co., the company could see tremendous demand for this innovative delivery technology.

