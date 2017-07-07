Connected Medical Device Technologies Report 2017: The Next Frontier - Global Markets for Sensors, Platforms and Processors 2015-2021

DUBLIN, July 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Connected Medical Device Technologies: Global Markets for Sensors, Platforms and Processors" report to their offering.

This report covers the global market for connected medical devices and a regional analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. Component segments include sensors (temperature, position, pressure, flow, level and other), platforms (connectivity, data application integration, device management) and processors. Other technologies such as chemical, force, image, SQUID, biosensors and spintronics are discussed qualitatively. The market for embedded microprocessors and microcontrollers is also sized and analyzed. Report Includes



- An overview of the global market for connected medical device technologies.

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Discussion of underlying technologies driven by the connected medical device trend.

- An in-depth analysis of CMD technologies by type: specifically connected medical device sensors, platforms and processors.

- Information on the changing regulatory landscape and competitive dynamics, including critical success factors, such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence, and partnerships.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



- Study Goals and Objectives

- Reasons for Doing This Study

- Scope of Report

- Information Sources

- Methodology

- Geographic Breakdown



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market and Technology Background



- Origin of Connected Medical Devices

- Connected Medical Device Types

- Regulatory Environment

- Standards

- Interoperability



4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type



- Sensors for Medical Devices

- Role of Sensors in Connected Medical Devices

- Growth Drivers

- Types of Sensors

- Sensor Requirements of OEMs

- Connected Medical Device Platforms



5: Market Breakdown by End Use



- Consumer/Patient Monitoring

- Wearable Devices

- Internally Embedded Devices

- Stationary Devices



6: Market Breakdown by Application



- The Rise of Connected Healthcare



7: Market Breakdown by Region



8: Patent Review/New Developments



- United States Patents



9: Analysis of Market Opportunities



- Incentive Models

- Supplier Models



10: End Users



- Platforms

- Processors

- Sensors



11: Appendix: Medical Device Patent Holders



