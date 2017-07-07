

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said it has acquired Oxfordshire, U.K.-based Cobalt Light Systems for 40 million pounds in cash. Cobalt Light Systems is a provider of highly differentiated Raman spectroscopic instruments for the pharmaceutical industry, applied markets and public safety.



Agilent Technologies noted that Cobalt's portfolio of solutions will accelerate the company's entry into high-growth Raman spectroscopy market and also expands Agilent's value proposition for pharmaceutical and biopharma customers.



Privately-held Cobalt's suite of benchtop and handheld/portable Raman spectroscopic instruments are based on proprietary technologies that enable through-barrier identification of chemicals and materials. The company has 52 employees.



Cobalt's customers include more than 20 of the largest 25 global pharmaceutical companies, and more than 75 airports across Europe and Asia-Pacific, including eight of the 10 largest European airports, with over 500 devices deployed at airport checkpoints. Recently, Cobalt has entered the hazardous substances markets with its handheld platform.



Cobalt's CEO will remain with Agilent as the Director of Raman Spectroscopy. Oxford will become Agilent's global center for Raman spectroscopy.



