Börsen har kunnat konstatera att Nordic Mines AB inte uppfyller gällande noteringskrav enligt Nasdaq Stockholms regelverk för emittenter. Enligt regelverket kan börsen fatta beslut om att observationsnotera en emittents finansiella instrument om emittenten inte uppfyller noteringskraven och bristen bedöms som väsentlig.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera sitt beslut att aktierna i Nordic Mines AB (NOMI, ISIN-kod SE0007491105, orderboks-ID 57018) ska observationsnoteras.



The exchange has established that Nordic Mines AB does not fulfil the applicable listing requirements as set out in Nasdaq Stockholm's rulebook for issuers. According to the rulebook, the exchange may decide to give an issuer's financial instruments observation status if the issuer fails to satisfy the listing requirements and the failure is deemed to be significant.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision that the shares in Nordic Mines AB (NOMI, ISIN code SE0007491105, order book ID 57018) shall be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Caroline Folke och Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.