ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. TO HOST ANALYST AND INVESTOR TECHNOLOGY SEMINAR

Almere, The Netherlands

July 7, 2017

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that it will be hosting an analyst and investor technology seminar on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 11:00 am - 12:30 pm (PDT) in San Francisco, USA, coinciding with SEMICON West 2017.

The presentation will be held at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis Hotel in room Foothill E, 2nd level.

In this technology seminar Dr. Han Westendorp, Corporate Vice President Corporate Marketing, and Dr. Hichem M'Saad, General Manager and Senior Vice President for the Thermal Products Business Unit, will present "Enabling advanced wafer processing with new materials". The presentation will include highlights of ASM's advanced products and technologies, including ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition), Epitaxy, PECVD and vertical furnace.

The room will open at 10:30 am for invited attendees. Interested parties should contact Ivette van Eijkelenburg, +31 88 100 8570, Ivette.van.Eijkelenburg@asm.com (mailto:Ivette.van.Eijkelenburg@asm.com).

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

CONTACT

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

M: +31 653 843 224

E: Victor.Bareno@asm.com





ASMI To Host Analyst and Investor Technology Seminar (http://hugin.info/132090/R/2118883/806946.pdf)



