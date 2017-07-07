

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Friday morning as the dollar strengthened on an upbeat U.S. jobs report.



The U.S. created 222,000 new jobs in June. Economists predicted a 180,000 increase in nonfarm jobs. This follows an upwardly revised increase of 152,000 jobs in May. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from 4.3% as more people entered the labor force for the summer.



Crude oil has dropped amid EIA data showing that U.S. oil production rose one percent to 9.34 million barrels per day. While inventories fell sharply last week, U.S. energy companies continue to pump oil at a strong pace.



Meanwhile, reports surfaced the OPEC will force Nigeria and Libya to join the rest of the cartel in cutting supplies.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 92 cents at $44.60 a barrel, moving back toward June's yearly low.



