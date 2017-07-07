Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market Forecasts 2017-2027

LONDON, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Branded and Generic Drug Distribution, Leading National Markets, Leading Wholesalers, US, Europe, Japan and China

The pharma wholesale and distribution market is estimated at $893.69bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017-2027. In 2016, the branded drugs submarket held 79.5% share of the pharma wholesale and distribution market.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



How this report will benefit you:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new265-page reportyou will receive83 tables and 97 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 265-page report provides clear detailed insight into the pharma wholesale and distribution market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope:

•Pharma Wholesale and Distribution market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for mainsubmarkets:

- Branded Drugs

- Generic Drugs

- Other Medicines

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for thesenational markets:

- The US

- Japan

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- The UK

- China

- Brazil

- Russia

- India

• Our study includesSWOT and STEPanalysis of this industry and market.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the pharma wholesale and distribution industry:

- McKesson

- Cardinal Health

- AmerisourceBergen

- Walgreens Boots Alliance

- MEDIPAL HOLDINGS

- The PHOENIX Group

- SINOPHARM

- Alfresa Holdings

- SUZUKEN

- Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holdings

• Our report explains issues, events and shifts affecting that industry and market from 2016, including these influences:

- Roles of pharmaceutical wholesalers - activities, changes and prospects

- Revenues, costs and profits

- Direct-to-pharmacy (DTP) activities

- Full-line wholesalers (FLWs), short-line wholesalers (SLWs) and the drug distribution chain, including logistical service providers

- Technologies and services - progress in supplying pharmacies, clinics and hospitals, serving healthcare professionals, governments, payers and patients

- Forward buying, fee-for-service systems and the rise of retail pharmacies.

• Our investigation also discusses other aspects of that industry, including these forces:

- Parallel trade - activities, policies, challenges and effects

- Inventory management agreements, clawback, reimbursement and discounts

- Rise of specialty medicines, including biologics, vaccines and biosimilars - opportunities for intermediaries, including cold chain distribution networks

- Actions against drug counterfeiting - security of pharmaceutical supply chains

- Changes to regulations and healthcare budgets - policies affecting trade

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the pharma wholesale and distribution market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayPharma Wholesale and Distribution Market Forecasts 2017-2027: Branded and Generic Drug Distribution, Leading National Markets, Leading Wholesalers, US, Europe, Japan and China.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1913/Pharma-Wholesale-and-Distribution-Market-Forecasts-2017-2027

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report:

36.6 Group

AAH Pharmaceuticals

AccessClosure

ADG Apotheken-Dienstleistungsgesellschaft mbH

Admenta Italia

Alfresa Corporation

Alfresa Healthcare Corporation

Alfresa Holdings

Alfresa Medical Service Corporation

Alfresa Nikken Sangyo Corporation

Alfresa Pharma Corporation

Alfresa System Corporation

Alliance Boots

Alliance Healthcare

Alphega Network

AmerisourceBergen

Apokjeden AS

Apollo Medical Holdings

ARATA CORPORATION

AssuraMed

ASTIS Co.

AstraZeneca

Athos Farma

Barr Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

Biologics Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Brocacef Groep NV

Cardinal Foods

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health China

CareFusion

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Celesio AG

Celesio UK

CERP BretagneNord

CERP Network

CERP Rouen

China Health Systems

Chuo Unyu Co.

Cofares

Comifar

Comifar Group

Cordis

CoverMyMeds LLC

CS YAKUHIN CO.

CVS Caremark

Daiichi Sankyo Propharma Co

DEA

Dong Ying (Jiangsu) Pharmaceuticals Co.

DrogariasTamoio Network

Drug Trading Company

Emart Company

ERP Rhin Rhone Mediterranee

Express Scripts

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Company

Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corporation (GP Corp)

Hanshin Dispensing Pharmacy Holdings Co.

Harvard Drug

Healthcare Solutions Holding

Hefame

Johnson & Johnson

Katz Group

Kenzmedico Co.

Kinray

Kowa Pharmaceuticals Co.

Libra AG

Life Medicom Co.

LloydsPharmacy

McKesson

McQueary Brothers of Springfield

Medicine Shoppe Canada

Medipal Holdings

Mediq Apotheken Nederland B.V.

Meisho Co.

Metro Medical Supply

MSD

Nakano Yakuhin Co.

NaviHealth

Nihon Apoch Co

Nomeco

Novation LLC

Novodata Zrt

Odashima Limited

Oncology Therapeutics

Oncoprod

Outcomes Incorporated

P.JD. Network

Panpharma

Pfercos Co.

Pfizer

PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings

PHOENIX Arzneiwarengroßhandlung Ges.m.b.H.

PHOENIX Farmacija d.d.

PHOENIX Group

PHOENIX LékárenskÃ½ velkoobchod, a.s.

PHOENIX Pharma d.o.o.

PHOENIX Pharma DOOEL

PHOENIX Pharma Polska Sp. z o.o.

PHOENIX Pharma S.A.S

PHOENIX Pharma Zrt.

PHOENIX Pharmahandel

PHOENIX Zdravotnícke zásobovanie

Polish Pharmaceutical Council (NRA)

Polska Grupa Farmaceutyczna, Torfarm

Premium Purchasing Partners LP

Profarma

Prosper

Protek

PSS World Medical

QINGDAO NESCO MEDICAL CO.

Raintree Oncology Services

Ratiopharm

Red Oak

Rexall Health

RYUYAKU CO.

S.D.Next Co.

Sanacorp

Sandoz

Sanki Clinical Link Co.

Sanki Corporation

Sanki MediHeart Limited

Sanki Wellbe Co., Ltd. S-Care Mate Co.

Sanofi

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co.

Sciclone Trade

SEIWA SANGYO CO.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shikoku Alfresa Corporation

Shinsegai Group

Shoyaku Co.

SIA International

SIA Tamro

SINOPHARM Group Co.

Sonexus Health

St. Francis Group

SUNPHARMA

SUZUKEN

Suzuken Iwate Co.

Suzuken Okinawa Yakuhin Co.

TAMPEI NAKATA CO.

Tamro AB

Tamro Eesti OÜ

Tamro Oyj

Tokiwa Yakuhin Co

Tradex International

UAB Tamro

US Oncology Holdings

Vantage Oncology

Walgreens

Walmart

World Courier Group

Wuhan Chopper Biology

Zuellig Pharma China

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com