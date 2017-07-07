Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market Forecasts 2017-2027

LONDON, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The pharma wholesale and distribution market is estimated at $893.69bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017-2027. In 2016, the branded drugs submarket held 79.5% share of the pharma wholesale and distribution market.
Report Scope:
•Pharma Wholesale and Distribution market forecastsfrom2017-2027
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for mainsubmarkets:
- Branded Drugs
- Generic Drugs
- Other Medicines
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for thesenational markets:
- The US
- Japan
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The UK
- China
- Brazil
- Russia
- India
• Our study includesSWOT and STEPanalysis of this industry and market.
• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the pharma wholesale and distribution industry:
- McKesson
- Cardinal Health
- AmerisourceBergen
- Walgreens Boots Alliance
- MEDIPAL HOLDINGS
- The PHOENIX Group
- SINOPHARM
- Alfresa Holdings
- SUZUKEN
- Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holdings
• Our report explains issues, events and shifts affecting that industry and market from 2016, including these influences:
- Roles of pharmaceutical wholesalers - activities, changes and prospects
- Revenues, costs and profits
- Direct-to-pharmacy (DTP) activities
- Full-line wholesalers (FLWs), short-line wholesalers (SLWs) and the drug distribution chain, including logistical service providers
- Technologies and services - progress in supplying pharmacies, clinics and hospitals, serving healthcare professionals, governments, payers and patients
- Forward buying, fee-for-service systems and the rise of retail pharmacies.
• Our investigation also discusses other aspects of that industry, including these forces:
- Parallel trade - activities, policies, challenges and effects
- Inventory management agreements, clawback, reimbursement and discounts
- Rise of specialty medicines, including biologics, vaccines and biosimilars - opportunities for intermediaries, including cold chain distribution networks
- Actions against drug counterfeiting - security of pharmaceutical supply chains
- Changes to regulations and healthcare budgets - policies affecting trade
