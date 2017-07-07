Dr. Zhang Lijun Leads Tour to Ulanqab

Central, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2017) - At the pinnacle of the bike sharing industry, V1 Group's Quick To, a newly arrived player, extensively covers major cities across the country, taking the industry by storm. It is reported that Quick To has presence in Beijing, Tianjin, Haikou, Guiyang, Nanjing, Shijiazhuang, and other cities. Recently, Ulanqab became the gateway city for Quick To to make inroads into Inner Mongolia.

A short while ago, Dr. Zhang Lijun, V1 Group's Chairman of the Board, led a team of senior management of the Group to Ulanqab, where they met with Ms. Ai Lihua, Vice Chairman of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Municipal Party Committee Secretary of Ulanqab. Deputy Mayor Mr. Yu Haiyu hosted the meeting. The two parties exchanged opinions on such issues as internet healthcare, internet travel, and company listing, and reached agreements on further strengthening cooperation and seeking common development.

At the meeting, Dr. Zhang Lijun described V1 Group's current condition, business development, and future plans, and expressed the Group's intention on cooperation based on its corporate development direction. Dr. Zhang Lijun explained, V1 Group Limited was founded in 2005, and was listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong in 2006, becoming the first Chinese video media enterprise to be listed. As it developed, V1 Group's main businesses expanded to fully cover internet and mobile terminals in an attempt to create an internet eco-system for users which met their basic needs. V1 Group is now become an integrated new industry group in internet plus life field.

Dr. Zhang Lijun focused on the endeavors by China Arab TV, the only Chinese holding satellite TV station along "One Belt, One Road", in promoting the "One Belt, One Road" initiative in Middle East countries and regions, while also emphasized how much V1 Group valued its cooperation with Ulanqab and its neighboring poor counties, hoping to be able to carry out these cooperation on the basis of the state's poverty alleviation policies on the anti-poverty counties, which would be a win-win situation benefiting the company's development while making contributions to the anti-poverty counties. In addition, Dr. Zhang Lijun introduced to participants of the meeting about V1 Group's strategic planning in the new decade with regard to development in internet healthcare, internet finance, internet travel, and new media, expressing good-faith intentions to cooperate with their local governments. Dr. Zhang Lijun said V1 Group would further exert the company's advantages in business ideas, technical R&D, and capital maneuver to pin-point the conjunction point of cooperation and actively participate in the construction and development of Ulanqab. He hoped both parties could further strengthen communication and deepen alignment to achieve cooperation on a broader scale, driving mutual benefits and win-win situations for both parties.

Ms. Ai Lihua welcomed the visit of the team led by Dr. Zhang Lijun. She remarked that Ulanqab's economy and social development had maintained a strong momentum in recent years, with constant improvements in transportation infrastructure such roads, railways, and aviations, as well as marked advantages in resource and energy, green ecology, and policies for seeking investment. The city had established a green channel for approval of major projects. What's more, Ulanqab had seized the historic opportunities of the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province and the surge of the cloud computing industry to expedite the development of the cloud computing and related industries as strategic industry primarily introduced and strongly supported by Ulanqab, achieving remarkable initial results. It was safe to say that the rapid development of Ulanqab had presented more opportunities of enterprises to grow. Therefore, each related government agency must establish dedicated coordination functions to connect with enterprises in an in-depth manner by preparing work programs, specifying assignments, and defining accountabilities, and to create an environment conducive to the development of enterprises by providing better support elements, policies, and services.

Ms. Ai Lihua was highly optimistic about the prospect of the cooperation between both parties, calling for both parties to give full play to their respective advantages, innovate methods of cooperation, optimize resource allocation, and conduct extensive communication and consultations with focus on internet hospital, internet travel, company listing, and media fusion to promote cooperation on projects, thereby infusing a new dose of energy to propel Ulanqab's economic and social development. She hoped entrepreneurs from V1 Group could lay out the planning on Ulanqab's industry foundation, resource advantages, and market cultivation, integrate with local resources, select proper industries through in-depth investigation, and carry out practical and effecting cooperation, so as to quickly achieve demonstrable effects and greater results.

About V1 Group Limited

V1 Group was established in 2005, listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, became the first Chinese video media enterprise listed in Hong Kong. V1 Group Limited was named the "China's Top 100 Internet Companies" three years in a row from year 2014 to 2016.

After eleven years of rapid development, V1 Group's main businesses have been fully covered the Internet and mobile terminals. In 2016, V1 Group successfully transformed from the new media industry group into a new economy in the internet industry, with extensive layout in new media, online games, internet healthcare, internet travel, internet education, internet finance and many other fields, which strive to build an internet life circle to solve the basic needs for users. V1 Group is now become an integrated new industry group in internet plus life field.

