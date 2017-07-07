Industrial Control Systems Security Market Worth 13.88 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Industrial Control Systems Security Market by Solution (Firewall, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Identity and Access Management, Security Information & Event Management, DDOS, UTM), Service, Security Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the ICS security market size is expected to grow from USD 10.24 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.88 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The key forces driving the Industrial Control Systems Security Market include an exponential rise in cyber-attacks and network security threats, and huge investments in smart technologies. Moreover, consistent support from government organizations for the security of critical infrastructures is expected to further bolster the ICS security market towards growth during the forecast period.

Firewall solution is expected to have the largest market share in 2017

Firewall solution is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the Industrial Control Systems Security Market from 2017 to 2022. This is due to the evolution of next generation firewall with capabilities such as integrated network intrusion prevention, application awareness, and deep packet inspection. Firewalls are the devices or systems that controls and manages the flow of network traffic differing security postures. They also help to protect sensitive resources of an enterprise network from non-essential traffic and from unauthorized users and other compromised networks.

Transportation systems vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Transportation systems vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, in the Industrial Control Systems Security Market. Among various transport critical infrastructure, the aviation sector is the most vulnerable and is not only affected by physical threats but also from various cyber threats, mainly due to the increased use of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) at airports. Furthermore, the need for ICS security in Maritime Transportation System (MTS) has increased over the past few years. MTS is considered as a critical national infrastructure as ports are the hubs for international exchange of goods as well as tourism.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest market share; the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the Industrial Control Systems Security Market in 2017, owing to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the presence of a large number of players in this region. APAC offers extensive growth avenues in the ICS security market, and is projected to surpass North America in terms of market size by 2022 owing to a widespread presence of SMEs that can provide growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the ICS security market across manufacturing, transportation, and energy industry. MEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing industrial automation.

The major vendors providing ICS security solutions are ABB Ltd. (Zurich, Switzerland), AO Kaspersky Lab (Moscow, Russia), BAE Systems, Inc. (Farnborough, UK), Bayshore Networks (Maryland, US), Belden Inc. (Missouri, US), Carbon Black, Inc. (Massachusetts, US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US), Claroty (New York, US), CyberArk Software Ltd (Massachusetts, US), FirEye, Inc. (California, US), Fortinet, Inc. (California, US), General Electric Company (Massachusetts, US), Honeywell International Inc. (New Jersey,US), IBM Corporation (New York, US), Indegy (New York City, US), McAfee LLC (California, US), Nozomi Networks (California, US), Raytheon Company (Massachusetts, US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Wisconsin, US), Schneider Electrics (Rueil-Malmaison, France), SecurityMatters (Virginia, US), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), Symantec Corporation (California, US), and Trend Micro (Tokyo, Japan).

