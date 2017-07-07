Oceanco Delivers 110M/361FT Jubilee

ALBLASSERDAM, The Netherlands, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This week Oceanco delivered the spectacular 110m/361ft JUBILEE. There has been a tremendous amount of excitement surrounding her build. Not only does she have a particularly striking exterior profile created by Lobanov Design, and a distinguished interior by Sorgiovanni Designs, but also she is the largest yacht ever built at Oceanco and has the distinction of being the largest yacht ever built in the Netherlands.

"Burgess introduced this project to Oceanco and we provided technical consultancy and project management as owner's representative throughout the entire build process," says Joe Cic, from Burgess.

Displacing over 4,500 Gross Tons, with 16.4m/54ft beam, this formidable yacht still manages to maintain a very noble and original profile from bow to stern. Her progressively longer horizontal blue lines make JUBILEE truly distinctive from all other yachts.

Among other outstanding features, she has a fully certified helicopter operating deck forward with a concealed mooring deck below. Viewed from above, her curvaceous lines lead aft to a large pool deck with built in Aquarium and substantial beach club below.

Built to the Passenger Yacht Code, her Sam Sorgiovanni designed interior is both spacious and rich, offering accommodation for up to 30 guests in 15 staterooms including an entirely private owner's deck.

JUBILEE represents a number of firsts in yachting, not only for her size, but also the fact that she is a fully turn-key project completely outfitted at delivery including all Owner's supplies; tenders, spares, watersports equipment, china, crystal, silverware, table linen, sheets, loose furniture, cushions, etc.

"Our plans for JUBILEE's first season are to cruise the Western Med," says build captain Roy Dance. "But after that, who knows, this yacht is certainly capable of going anywhere in the world."

JUBILEE is offered for sale by Burgess as Worldwide Central Agents.

Technical Specifications

Type: Steel Hull and Aluminium Superstructure

Length: 110m / 361ft

Beam: 16.4m / 54ft

Speed: 18.5 Knots

Exterior Designer: Lobanov Design

Interior Designer: Sorgiovanni Designs

Owner's Representation: Burgess

Delivered: 2017

