Global Forklift Trucks Markets Report 2017: Data for 2015-2016 & Projections to 2021 - Market to Increase from $41.9 Billion in 2016 to $56.3 Billion in 2021

The Global Market for Forklift Trucks is Expected to Increase from $41.9 Billion in 2016 to $56.3 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.1% for 2016-2021

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of forklift trucks used in applications in different industries. The market is broken down by forklift truck technology type, product types used for forklift truck applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2021 are provided for each major type of forklift truck, application and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional forklift trucks market; it explains the major market drivers of the global forklift trucks industry, current trends within the industry, major applications, and the regional dynamics of the global forklift trucks market.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global forklift trucks industry.



Report Includes



An overview of the global forklift truck market.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Coverage of individual revenue forecasts, and major developments for each major segment of the market.

Information on major trends and challenges affecting the market, including globalization of supply chains, growth in container industry, and rising demand for proper and safe storage.

Segmentation of the market by product type, technology, lifting capacity, application and region.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market and Technology Background



Forklift Trucks

Types of Forklift Trucks

Counterbalance Forklift Trucks

Warehouse Forklift Trucks

Other Types of Forklift Trucks

Forklift Trucks Based on Technology

Applications of Forklift Trucks

4: Global Market Breakdown



Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Technology

Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Type and Lifting Capacity

Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Application

Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Region

Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Region, Application and Lifting Capacity

Global Market for Electric Powered Forklift Trucks Applications by Region

Global Market for Internal Combustion Engine Powered Forklift Trucks by Application and Region

Global Market for Counterbalance Forklift Trucks by Application and Region

Global Market for Warehouse Forklift Trucks Applications by Region

5: Global Market for Warehouse Forklift Trucks



Global Market for Various Types of Warehouse Forklift Trucks

Global Market for Various Types of Warehouse Forklift Trucks by Region and Application

Global Market for Reach Trucks in Factories by Region

Global Market for Stacker Trucks in Factories by Region

Global Market for Pallet Trucks by Region

Global Market for Other Warehouse Trucks by Region

6: Industry Drivers



Globalization of Supply Chains

Rising Demand in Global Trade

Growth in the Container and Shipping Industry

Demand for Automation in Emerging Economies

