Consumer, SOHO and SMB NAS Market Growing at 6.14% CAGR by 2021 Says a new Research at ReportsnReports

Consumer, SOHO, and SMB network attached storage market analyst says one trend in the market is adoption of cloud-based NAS. Cloud-based NAS is a remote storage system, which can be accessed over the Internet. It is also termed as cloud NAS-as-a-service and is often used for backups and archiving.

According to the 2017 consumer, SOHO, and SMB NAS market report, one driver in the market is raising demand for video surveillance systems. Smart home security is among the most demanding IoT applications from the consumer's end point. Smart home security systems operate on the centralized control of the home gateway where the intelligence shifts onto the cloud network. Cloud-based services provide a more user-friendly system to end-users for controlling the security devices as part of the cloud-based system. Issues such as interoperability, updating of software and so on would all be taken care of by cloud services.

The following companies as the key players in the global consumer, SOHO, and SMB NAS market: Apple, Buffalo Americas, QNAP Systems, Synology, and Western Digital Corporation. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Dell, Drobo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, NETGEAR, Seagate Technology, Thecus Technology, and Zyxel Communications.

Global Consumer, SOHO, And SMB NAS Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global consumer, SOHO, and SMB NAS market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail sales revenue of network attached storage systems used by individual consumers, small office and home office (SOHO), and SMBs.

Further, the consumer, SOHO, and SMB NAS market report states that one challenge in the market is presence of alternative storage systems. Every consumer owns a laptop or desktop at home with a DAS of up to 2 TB storage capacities. On an average, 1 TB is sufficient for their use until the disk overflows with data creating the need for extra storage. In this case, consumers extend the storage capacity by adopting external hard disks. Moreover, many individual consumers are unaware of the existence of network attached storage devices. Most of the data generated is unstructured and of variable sizes that require high-performance storage systems to process.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Another related report is Global Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global intelligent transport system (its) market to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% during the period 2017-2021. The following companies as the key players in the global intelligent transport system market: 3M, Kapsch Group, Neology, Q-Free, Siemens, and TransCore. Other prominent vendors in the market are: ADDCO LLC, Agero, DENSO CORPORATION, EFKON, International Road Dynamics, KLD Engineering, Lanner, Peek Traffic Corporation, and Traffic Tech (Gulf).

One trend in the market is impact of standardization in ITS. Standardization of ITS to provide uniform platform is the current issue in the global ITS market. Standardization implies creating a common platform to handle variance in devices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing road traffic congestion in Asian countries. The urban traffic road congestion is increasing across the world because of the increasing disposable income and ineffective public transportation. These factors are stronger in the Asian countries compared with the rest of the world. The middle-class population in the Asian countries is around 60% of the global middle-class population, and their disposable income will grow at a CAGR of around 15.29% between 2016 and 2020. The increase in disposable income is expected to increase the vehicle sales in the Asian countries by around 9% in 2018. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1119809-global-intelligent-transport-system-its-market-2017-2021.html.

