Bangkok-based QTC Global Power has paid 67.84 million baht ($1.9 million) for a stake in Thai PV developer Green Earth Power (GEP), which is building a 220 MW solar installation in Myanmar.GEP is developing the massive PV plant in the city of Minbu, Magway Region, in cooperation with Myanmar's Ministry of Electric Power. In August 2016, GEP revealed that it had chosen China Triumph International Engineering Group - a unit of state-owned China National Building Materials - to provide EPC services for the four-phase installation. The 220 MW project was first announced in May 2013. In late June, QTC Global Power - a subsidiary of electric-transformer manufacturer ...

