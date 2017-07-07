Interstate Company, an Online Moving Services Company, Announces the Launch of Its New Website

Interstate Company Has One Key Goal: To Eliminate the Uncertainty and Stress of Moving to Another State

As Granger noted, he was inspired to launch Interstate Company after experiencing a stressful move. When Granger and his girlfriend, Sarah, decided that he should move from New York to join her in Los Angeles, he assumed that finding an interstate moving company would be easy. As he soon found out, this was far from the case.

"While there were lots of companies to choose from and an overwhelming number of reviews to read, no one could provide me with any reassurance that when I boarded that plane, it would not be the last time I saw my belongings in one piece," Granger said, adding that the moving process ended up being one of the most stressful times in his life.

"When you are making a big life change and moving to a new state, the last thing you should have to worry about is your movers. So, I decided to set up Interstate Company."

Over the past five years, Granger has worked hard making industry contacts and assessing moving companies from all around the world. Now, with the launch of his new company website, he hopes to help connect people with reputable and affordable moving companies that can provide outstanding customer service.

Whether people are moving from California to Nevada, or from Oregon to Maine, they can rest assured that the Interstate Company team will take the time to assess the requirements and characteristics of their move.

Interstate Company has one primary aim: to eliminate the uncertainty and stress of moving peoples' belongings interstate. They understand that when people are uprooting their life to make a fresh start in a new state, the last thing they should have to worry about is whether their belongings will arrive safely. They remove the need to spend hours agonizing over the choice of their moving company. Interstate Company can put people in touch with moving companies who not only specialize in interstate moving but provide an unrivaled standard of customer service. This means that people won't spend days wondering if that truck packed full of their belongings and memories will arrive. For more information, please visit https://www.interstate-company.com/.

