DUBLIN, July 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Chinese Market for Cancer Intervention" report to their offering.

The Chinese Cancer Intervention Market Should Reach $46.7 Billion in 2017 and $89.3 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 13.8% through 2022

The scope of the report includes cancer intervention applications, industries, markets, and companies in China. The markets for cancer intervention are given for the years 2016, 2017 and 2022.



The Chinese cancer intervention market includes two major segments: cancer treatment and cancer diagnosis and detection. Each major segment will be further divided and discussed by technology, drug type, end user, etc.



In this report, China is referred to as Mainland China. It does not include Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Mainland China has a total of 31 province-level regions, including 22 provinces, four province-level municipalities (cities), and five province-level autonomous regions. Important geographic markets will be discussed, including Beijing, Shanghai and others.



Report Includes



An overview of the Chinese market for cancer intervention.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Coverage of current procedures as well as those expected to be realized over the next five years.

Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



Largest Segments in the Chinese Cancer Intervention Market

Fastest Growing Segments in the Chinese Cancer Intervention Market

3: Market and Technology Background



Market Background

Technology Background

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type



Antitumor Drugs

Immunopotentiators

Immunosuppressors

Adjuvant Drugs

Cancer Surgery

Radiotherapy

Diagnosis and Detection

5: Market Breakdown by Product



Drugs used for Cancer Treatment in China

Adjuvant Drugs

Cancer Surgery

Radiotherapy

Diagnosis and Detection

6: Market Breakdown by End Use



Chinese Lung Cancer Intervention Market

Chinese Gastric Cancer Intervention Market

Chinese Liver Cancer Intervention Market

Chinese Esophageal Cancer Intervention Market

Chinese Colorectal Cancer Intervention Market

Chinese Breast Cancer Intervention Market

Market of Other Cancer Types in China

7: Market Breakdown by Region



8: Analysis of Market Opportunities



Reference Listed Drugs

Generic Drugs

Surgery Materials

Radiotherapy Equipment

DNA Sequencing

Traditional Chinese Drugs

9: Company Profiles



Accuragen

Accuray

Annoroad Gene Technology

Astellas

Astrazeneca

Bayer China Ltd.

Beijing Sciecure Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Beijing Sinomdgene Technology Co. Ltd.

Beijing Solomenbrothers Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Bristol- Myers Squibb ( China ) Investment Co. Ltd.

( ) Investment Co. Ltd. Changbaishan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Changbaishan)

Chiatai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

Elekta Instrument Ab Stockholm

Hainan Zhonghe Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Hansoh

Hitachi Medical

Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Luye Pharma Group (Luye)

Masep Infini Medical Science Technology Co. Ltd.

MSD China

Novartis

Pfizer China

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Roche China

Sanofi

Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Shenzhen Yucebio Co. Ltd.

Sinopharm A-Think Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (A-Think)

Sinopharm Chuankang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Chuankang)

Sl Pharm

Taiho Pharma

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Zhendong Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/chsl29/the_chinese

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716