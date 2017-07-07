DUBLIN, July 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Chinese Market for Cancer Intervention" report to their offering.
The Chinese Cancer Intervention Market Should Reach $46.7 Billion in 2017 and $89.3 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 13.8% through 2022
The scope of the report includes cancer intervention applications, industries, markets, and companies in China. The markets for cancer intervention are given for the years 2016, 2017 and 2022.
The Chinese cancer intervention market includes two major segments: cancer treatment and cancer diagnosis and detection. Each major segment will be further divided and discussed by technology, drug type, end user, etc.
In this report, China is referred to as Mainland China. It does not include Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Mainland China has a total of 31 province-level regions, including 22 provinces, four province-level municipalities (cities), and five province-level autonomous regions. Important geographic markets will be discussed, including Beijing, Shanghai and others.
Report Includes
- An overview of the Chinese market for cancer intervention.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Coverage of current procedures as well as those expected to be realized over the next five years.
- Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
- Largest Segments in the Chinese Cancer Intervention Market
- Fastest Growing Segments in the Chinese Cancer Intervention Market
3: Market and Technology Background
- Market Background
- Technology Background
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Antitumor Drugs
- Immunopotentiators
- Immunosuppressors
- Adjuvant Drugs
- Cancer Surgery
- Radiotherapy
- Diagnosis and Detection
5: Market Breakdown by Product
- Drugs used for Cancer Treatment in China
- Adjuvant Drugs
- Cancer Surgery
- Radiotherapy
- Diagnosis and Detection
6: Market Breakdown by End Use
- Chinese Lung Cancer Intervention Market
- Chinese Gastric Cancer Intervention Market
- Chinese Liver Cancer Intervention Market
- Chinese Esophageal Cancer Intervention Market
- Chinese Colorectal Cancer Intervention Market
- Chinese Breast Cancer Intervention Market
- Market of Other Cancer Types in China
7: Market Breakdown by Region
8: Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Reference Listed Drugs
- Generic Drugs
- Surgery Materials
- Radiotherapy Equipment
- DNA Sequencing
- Traditional Chinese Drugs
9: Company Profiles
- Accuragen
- Accuray
- Annoroad Gene Technology
- Astellas
- Astrazeneca
- Bayer China Ltd.
- Beijing Sciecure Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Beijing Sinomdgene Technology Co. Ltd.
- Beijing Solomenbrothers Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (China) Investment Co. Ltd.
- Changbaishan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Changbaishan)
- Chiatai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.
- Elekta Instrument Ab Stockholm
- Hainan Zhonghe Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Hansoh
- Hitachi Medical
- Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Luye Pharma Group (Luye)
- Masep Infini Medical Science Technology Co. Ltd.
- MSD China
- Novartis
- Pfizer China
- Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Roche China
- Sanofi
- Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Shenzhen Yucebio Co. Ltd.
- Sinopharm A-Think Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (A-Think)
- Sinopharm Chuankang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Chuankang)
- Sl Pharm
- Taiho Pharma
- Varian Medical Systems Inc.
- Zhendong Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/chsl29/the_chinese
