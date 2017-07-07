AfterOurs Urgent Care has Opened in Littleton, Colorado

AfterOurs Urgent Care is Devoted to Improving Patient Access and Reducing Healthcare Costs

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / After 10 years at its south location in Highlands Ranch, AfterOurs Urgent Care has moved to Littleton, Colorado. This move will help improve access to care for acute illnesses and injuries for patients in Littleton and the surrounding communities.

To learn more about AfterOurs Urgent Care and check out their list of locations, please visit http://afteroursinc.com/urgentcare-highlands-ranch-littleton-colorado.html.

As a spokesperson for AfterOurs Urgent Care noted, access to quality healthcare is a serious concern of area patients who deserve more convenient, lower cost options to an emergency room or freestanding ER facility. AfterOurs will operate its urgent care service at 101 W. Mineral Avenue, Suite 105, Littleton, CO 80120 days, nights, weekends, and holidays. AfterOurs is open 8am - 11pm, 7 days a week.

AfterOurs clinics have an average door-to-treatment time of less than one hour, versus the national average of three hours at an ER. The cost is typically less than half that of an emergency room visit.

"Time is money and urgent care saves both for patients," explained Christopher Rehm, CEO of AfterOurs, adding that most area families with insurance have consumer-directed health plans which come with high deductibles.

"That means patients pay for most or all of their healthcare services until deductibles are reached. That could be in the thousands of dollars when it comes to an ER visit and, unfortunately, it is worse for those without insurance, because they don't benefit from the discounts negotiated by insurance plans. Whether or not you have insurance, you are unlikely to pay more than $200 for your visit at AfterOurs."

"At AfterOurs, we want to make sure our patients receive the right care, right now, even if it's not with us," stated Kimberly Walley, Director of Client Services of AfterOurs.

"We also work closely with area primary care providers assuring records are transmitted and patients receive the appropriate follow-up. Doing so helps us minimize duplicative services such as labs or X-rays that would otherwise be unavailable after visits outside their primary care."

As Walley noted, AfterOurs also provides primary care referrals to patients as an additional option to ensure patients receive quality care in the most appropriate and cost effective place of service.

Ann Marie Latch has been a provider with AfterOurs for nearly a decade. As a provider and a mother, she appreciates the service AfterOurs provides to the community.

"We live in a busy world. Injuries and illnesses can be an inconvenience. It is our commitment to our patients to have access to patient-focused medical care in a fast, accurate, and affordable manner," Latch said.

"Being only a mile north of our Highlands Ranch location, we are happy to continue serving our loyal patients having an even more visible location across Broadway from the Littleton Hospital/Emergency Room. It's a nice combination of options for patients who can quickly be transferred to the ER if they have more severe conditions that can't be managed in our center."

AfterOurs Urgent Care will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony with South Metro Denver Chamber to celebrate the opening of their Littleton clinic on July 26 from 4pm - 6pm, with the official ribbon cutting taking place at 5pm.

About AfterOurs:

AfterOurs CO is a locally owned urgent care company that is dedicated to providing high-quality, low-cost urgent healthcare services in collaboration with community primary care providers. AfterOurs operates clinics in Thornton, Southeast Denver (I-25 and Hampden), Littleton, and Denver Highlands, CO. AfterOurs has affiliated operations in Hamilton and Ewing, NJ and in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.rightcarerightnow.com or http://afteroursinc.com/.

