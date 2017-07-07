

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump had his first ever face-to-face encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday.



Trump and Putin briefly shook hands as they met with other G20 leaders ahead of an official bilateral meeting later in the day.



The issues of terrorism, Syria and North Korea are expected to be high on the agenda when Trump and Putin hold their formal meeting.



In a post to Twitter ahead of the meeting, Trump said he looks forward to all the day's meetings with world leaders, including Putin.



'I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss,' Trump said.



He added, 'I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will MAGA!'



The meeting between Trump and Putin comes amid an ongoing investigation of alleged Russian interference in last year's presidential election.



Trump said in remarks in Poland on Thursday he thinks Russia meddled in the election but argued that 'nobody really knows for sure.'



(Photos: Gage Skidmore, www.kremlin.ru)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX